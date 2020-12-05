Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Bid Adieu To 'Vanderpump Rules', Here's Why

Co-stars and couple, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have bid adieu to the American reality TV show Vanderpump Rules. On Friday, i.e. November 4, 2020, the man and wife took to their respective Instagram handles to share the news with fans by penning a heartfelt note. While Jax was a part of the Vanderpump Rules cast for eight years, his beloved wifey Brittany was a part of the popular reality TV show for five years.

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor take time to focus on their 'growing family'

Yesterday, both Jax and Brittany took to Instagram handle and broke the news of bidding farewell to Vanderpump Rules by sharing a streak of pictures showcasing their journey together in the show. After taking their wedding vows last year in June, the couple is expecting their first bundle of joy and thus want to focus on their 'growing family'. For the unversed, while Jax Taylor in Vanderpump Rules has appeared in all of its seasons, Brittany joined the show's cast from Season 4.

However, sharing a streak of mushy photographs with her co-star and wife on Instagram, the 41-year-old wrote, "The last 8 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life". He added, "Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavours".

The Vanderpump Rules star continued, "@bravotv @evolutionusa and our Vanderpump castmates will always remain close to our hearts. Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything. We love you". He then asked fans to stay tuned as they will soon be sharing their future plans with them as he concluded writing, "Stay tuned, We can’t wait to share what we have planned. Have a great weekend".

On the other hand, wife Brittany Cartwright shared the same note with fans on her Instagram handle by sharing a streak of pictures showcasing her journey in the show. A pregnant Brittany too thanked fans for being a part of their journey as she waits to welcome their first child into the world. Check out her IG post below:

