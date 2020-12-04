Seiko Matsuda To Make Her Directorial Debut With 'Folklore Season 2' HBO

Folklore season 2 launch has been confirmed by Warners Bros. Pop singer Seiko Matsuda will also be making her directorial debut in the show and there will be other talented directors who will also showcase their work. Read ahead to know more.

Seiko Matsuda in Folklore

The new season of Folklore will be headed by filmmaker Eric Khoo. He also headed the first season of the show that was a big hit. The complete series will air on HBO and HBO Go. A Variety report added that the show will be 'a mix of established and up-and-coming auteurs'.

Fans will not see any old directors in the show and the new season will turn the heat up with more haunting stories. The show will have more supernatural stories and fans can also gear up to see new actors. Another interesting part is that directors from all over Asia will be featured on the show. Other directors are -

Sittisiri Mongkolsiri from Thailand

Shih-Han Liao from Taiwan

Erik Matti from the Philippines

Billy Christian from Indonesia

Nicole Midori Woodford from Singapore

Bradley Liew from Malaysia

Folklore is a show that showcases a new horror story in each of its episodes. It premiered on HBO Asia on October 7, 2018. The show has received a very good rating overall and is loved by fans as well. The show also had a very diverse cast, take a look:

Marissa Anita

Muzakki Ramdhan

Tatami

Kazuki Kitamura

Misuzu Kanno

Daisuke Kuroda

Shima Onishi

Li Wen Qiang

Maguire Jian

Sivakumar Palakrishnan

Aric Hidir

Louis Wu

Dayang Nurbalqis

Who is Seiko Matsuda?

Seiko Matsuda is a famous pop icon in Japan. She has been dubbed the "Eternal Idol" by the Japanese media and 2nd best-selling idol of all time in Japan with more than 29,510K records sold. Some of her famous songs are Squall (1980), North Wind (1980), Silhouette (1981), Kazetachinu (1981), Pineapple (1982), Candy (1982), Utopia (1983), Canary (1983) and Tinker Bell (1984). She has never made a movie before and Folklore can be a new adventure for the pop diva.

