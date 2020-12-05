Is 'Alien Worlds' Real? Find Out The New Netflix Show Has Been Shot With Real Animals

Netflix is providing the world with endless streaming content. Be it in the genre of romance, true crime, education, horror or comedy, the streaming service rarely disappoints. One of Netflix’s new show is Alien Worlds, which is a new science fiction docuseries. Ever since it has released on Netflix on December 2, Twitter is teeming with endless tweets of netizens who are praising the show. Read on to find out, “Is Alien Worlds real?”

Alien Worlds on Netflix reminded me of myself sitting through a science class with really amazing CGI effects — Omkar (@omi_1410) December 2, 2020

I really enjoyed #AlienWorlds on netflix. I would read fic set on any of those planets... while listening to a playlist that includes Scorpion Frog by Infected Mushroom and Orion by Metallica. I was fascinated start to finish. — Krista Cole 🇨🇦 (@kriselless) December 5, 2020

First episode of Alien Worlds down and so far it’s pretty fun, mixing animated segments with explaining their reasoning and science on various locations.

The designs are also very effectively alien. pic.twitter.com/gyhTCd2PAN — Armin Reindl (@ArminReindl) December 2, 2020

Exciting news! Last year I returned to the Kalahari to be part of a new documentary that looks to the ecology of our planet to speculate on how life could evolve on other planets... Alien Worlds is now available on Netflix! #AlienWorldsNetlix pic.twitter.com/z0VNj02VJX — Kirsty MacLeod (@kirstyjean) December 2, 2020

Is Alien Worlds real?

For everyone who’s been wondering if the Netflix series is real, no, it isn’t. The fascinating creatures we see ricocheting on the screen are a work of CGI. All the creatures featured on the docuseries are imagined. In other words, Alien Worlds on Netflix is merely speculating about what alien life or extraterrestrial creatures could look like.

Here’s how the bizarre creatures were made

The marvellous creatures we see on the show are a work of science and CGI. When the series begins as viewers we are introduced to a host of distant planets (like the atlas planet) and the conditions that exist on them. We can see that everything from the amount of gravity on the planet, the gases that make up the atmosphere to the temperature of the planets are taken into account by the scriptwriters of the show.

A report on HITC states that the documentary’s scientists have then taken the laws of life on Earth and translated them into what creatures might exist on other planets. The show’s official synopsis reads: “In the last two decades, astronomers have discovered thousands of planets outside our solar system; they believe there are trillions more. If life exists on only a fraction of them, then the cosmos must be teeming with alien species. But what do those aliens look like? How do they feed, reproduce and evolve? By applying the laws of life on Earth to the rest of the universe, it is possible to imagine what lies beyond—on Alien Worlds.”

The show basically follows scientists as they comb through research about distant planets. They then take a deep look into Earth’s ecosystems and try to imagine what life could be like on other planets. This 4-part series mixes documentary features with impressive CGI. While David Attenborough’s A Life on Our Planet has become the docuseries which has recently won a lot of accolades, Alien Worlds might just be the next best thing to arrive thereafter.

