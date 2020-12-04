BLACKPINK Organises Virtual Concert 'THE SHOW' To Reunite With Fans Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Previously, BLACKPINK shared a teaser video online which made fans speculate if the girl band is about to launch an online concert. Now, there’s good news for all Blinks’ fans as the quartet has finally announced the premiere of their virtual concert in December. The concert is titled ‘The SHOW’ by the K-pop gang. Take a look at it here:

BLACKPINK’s online concert

As reported by the New York Post, the quartet in their statement expressed that they hope fans would comfortably enjoy their ‘first-ever Livestream concert’ at home. As per the details revealed on their Instagram handle, ‘The Show’ will be aired post Christmas on Sunday, December 27 at 12 am EST. It will be streamed on YouTube and the band will exclusively perform hit numbers from their debut album titled ‘The Album’, which released back in the month of October.

ALSO READ| Jung Hae In And Blackpink's Jisoo Starrer K-drama's Filming 'Snowdrop' Suspended Now

Their debut album broke several records and also streamed No.2 on the Rolling Stone Top 200 chart. The record also garnered more than 90,000 sales, making it the highest-selling LP that week. According to the outlet, BLACKPINK wants to end the year with something ‘special’ in store for fans who have been desperately waiting to reconcile with them. The quartet was also reportedly ‘super-excited’ to share the news with the Blinks.

ALSO READ| Spotify Wrapped 2020 Kpop Artists Include TWICE, BTS, BLACKPINK; See The Whole List

The standard package of the show is about $29.99 which includes access to the live stream, rebroadcast and custom emoticons. Another $39.99 package is also made available featuring special and additional behind-the-scenes videos and stories. Check out the post shared by BLACKPINK here:

‘THE SHOW’ POSTER

YG PALM STAGE - 2020 BLACKPINK: THE SHOW

🌍 2020.12.27 2PM (KST)

🌍 On YouTube

ALSO READ| If You Loved 'Blackpink: Light Up The Sky', Here're Music Documentaries You Must Watch

Previously, K-pop band BTS had organised their second virtual concert, Map Of the Soul: ON: E, after Bang Bang Con: The Live. The septet did not meet their Fan army owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and several of their concerts were also postponed or stood cancelled. Hence, to reunite with fans BTS hosted a two-day virtual concert which emerged out to be massively successful. Now, BLACKPINK is all set to do the same.

ALSO READ| BLACKPINK's Online Concert On The Way? After BTS, Is The Girl Band Reuniting With Fans?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.