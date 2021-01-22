Last Updated:

Jeet Ki Zidd: Fans Give Amit Sadh Starrer A Thumbs Up As They Call It 'a Must Watch' Film

'Jeet Ki Zidd' cast includes stars like Amit Sadh, Sushant Singh and Amrita Puri in lead roles. Here are reviews from the netizens on Twitter, read on.

Jeet Ki Zidd

Jeet Ki Zidd is a new series that released recently on OTT platform, Zee5. Jeet Ki Zidd cast includes stars like Amit Sadh, Sushant Singh and Amrita Puri in lead roles and has created a buzz on social media. The fans of the actor have flooded Twitter with their reviews about the new series.

Jeet Ki Zidd plot

The plot of Jeet Ki Zid revolves around Major Deep Singh (portrayed by Amit Sadh) and Jaya Singh (portrayed by Amrita Puri). The two fall in love and decide to get married. But Major Deep Singh meets with an accident defending the country.

He loses his ability to walk and is crushed emotionally. But Jaya decides to marry him anyway and spend her life with him. She is determined to help him start walking again.

Official synopsis

Jeet Ki Zid is a ZEE5 Original action thriller series starring Amit Sadh, Amrita Puri, and Sushant Singh. Based on a true story, the series is an inspiring tale of a soldier whose never give up attitude helps him overcome tough challenges and turn the impossible

Jeet Ki Zidd reviews

After the series released on the OTT platform, netizens rushed to Twitter to express their views on the series. A number of people revealed that they loved watching the series and were very impressed with Amit Sadh’s performance. Several other people stated that the whole cast was terrific. Check out some of the tweets about the series and the actor in the series below.

A number of other netizens sent much love to other the actors of the movie and left heart and kiss emoticons. Many other people tweeted that they could not wait for the series and are happy that it is out now. Check out some of the tweets about the series.

Netizens give Jeet Ki Zid a thumbs up

Several other netizens also commented on the Twitter posts that they really liked the story and were gripped by the plotline. Many other fans claimed that they binged watched the series and recommended the series to everyone. A lot of other people felt inspired by the storyline, which has been inspired by a real-life Kargil warrior.

 

Jeet Ki Zidd Trailer

