Jennette McCurdy Announces New Project After Absence From 'iCarly' Reboot Announcement

Actor Jennette McCurdy took to her Instagram stories section on December 9, 2020, to announce the second season of her podcast Empty Inside. This happened after iCarly’s makers announced its reboot yesterday too and fans were disappointed as the news did not mention about McCurdy being a part of it. Read further ahead to know more about the story.

Jennette McCurdy’s podcast gets a season 2, iCarly to have a reboot

On December 9, 2020, it was reported in TVLine.com that the much loved Nickelodeon comedy show iCarly is to get a reboot with its original stars. The cast will include Miranda Cosgrove as Carly, Jerry Trainor as Spencer and Nathan Kress as Freddie, like the original series and will air the new episodes at the beginning of 2021.

Fans were elated to know this but were also unhappy that McCurdy will not be a part of the upcoming reboot. She played the role of Sam Puckett in the original show which aired for six seasons till 2012 November, which she also reprised for the Ariana Grande starrer Sam and Cat that ended in July 2014 after 35 episodes. Jennette has not made any public comments on whether she will be a part of the show later on or not, but she took to her Instagram Story and thanked everyone who listened to her podcast titled Empty Inside and also said that there will be a season 2 soon.

She wrote on her story, "Also a few big thank yous to everyone who helped out with season 1 of empty inside." She tagged three people and also added, "you guys are amazing !!". In a second story she wrote. "and an extra special thank you to all the empty inside listeners !! season 2 coming soon” and closed it with a smiley.

The original run of iCarly revolved around the life of teenager Carly Shae who launched a web-series with her friends Sam and Freddie Benson. She lived with her elder brother Spencer Shay who was portrayed by Jerry Trainor. The show’s revival announcement did not mention the comeback of Noah Munck either; he played the role of Carly’s kooky friend Gibby.

