Sophie Turner's pregnancy selfie with Joe Jonas stands out as she drops 'needed content'

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas might not have shared a photograph of their daughter Willa yet, but they love to post moments from their ‘expecting’ phase with their fans. As the former went back in time again, to give ‘some content’ to her Instagram page, one such moment stood out. A photo of the then mother-to-be flaunting her baby bump in a mirror selfie with her husband excited their fans.

READ: Sophie Turner Joins HBO Max's 'The Prince'; To Voice Princess Charlotte's Character

Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas’ throwback snaps

Sophie Turner shared her first post after almost a month, as she felt that her Instagram page needed some content. Her last post had been about Joe Biden-Kamala Harris winning the United States of America Presidential elections, the only deviation from a series of photos showing her baby bump.

The post included multiple pictures, one where she is seen celebrating with Joe, and sharing light-hearted moments with her close ones. However, the fourth photo in the thread caught the attention of netizens. The star couple clicked a mirror selfie in that, with the Game of Thrones star’s big baby bump stealing the limelight from them.

READ:Sophie Turner Congratulates Husband Joe Jonas For 2 AMA Nominations

Joe and Sophie had got married in May last year. They welcomed their first child Willa in July this year. Even after a few months of the baby's birth, Sophie Turner has posted multiple pictures from the pregnancy phase, where she was seen giving the baby a feel of the water and the sun.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sophie Turner had featured in films like Dark Phoenix and Heavy since the conclusion of the popular Games of Thrones. She also starred in TV shows like Survive and Home Movie: The Princess Bride.

Joe, who is a member of the famous Jonas Brothers band, had also featured in Home Movie: The Princess Bride as well as Dash & Lily recently this year. His band had also been nominated for the American Music Awards.

READ:Sophie Turner Mocks Donald Trump For Calling Europe A Country In Latest Instagram Post

READ:Joe Jonas Reminisces The Day Sophie Said 'Yes'; Celebrates Their Engagement Anniversary

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.