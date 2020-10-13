Netflix's 'Camp Cretaceous' Season 2 Receives Green Light From Makers

Netflix has finally given its word for the next season of Camp Cretaceous. The makers have now agreed to renew the show for a second season after the incredible response the first spin-off received. Camp Cretaceous is the animated spin-off of the Jurassic World franchise and thus fans have enjoyed watching a different storyline with the show.

Jurassic World spin-off, Camp Cretaceous season 2 to come soon

Also Read | 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Delayed By A Year; First Teaser Poster & 2022 Release Date Out

It has been weeks since the first season of Camp Cretaceous arrived on Netflix and the makers have already agreed to a second season, according to reports by Digital Spy. The makers have done this as the main film has been facing rescheduling of dates for quite sometimes now. It was believed that a number of the crew members had been tested for COVID-19 and thus several production phases for the film were halted. This resulted in the film being pushed ahead for release. However, Netflix hasn’t let fans down by assuring that Camp Cretaceous will be back for a second season.

Also Read | 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Stops Filming For Two Weeks After Multiple COVID-19 Testing

The trailer for the same has been released on the Youtube channel of Netflix. Fans are excited for the next season as per the comments seen on the video uploaded. The trailer shows a whole new take on the Camp Cretaceous spectrum with new and old dinosaurs making their return. The trailer also hinted at the return of T-Rex and thus fans are eagerly waiting for the show to finally go on air.

Also Read | Jeff Goldblum Recreates Two Iconic Jurassic Park Scenes, Including The Shirtless Sequence

The original cast of the show will be returning for the second season as well. This will see Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley returning as the showrunners. Voice actors Glen Powell as Dave, Paul-Mikél Williams as Darius, Jenna Ortega as Brooklynn, Ryan Potter as Kenji, Raini Rodriguez as Sammy, Kausar Mohammed as Yaz, Sean Giambrone as Ben and Jameela Jamil as Roxie will also be returning to the show. Thus fans are excited so as to know what the makers have in store for the next season of the show.

Also Read | 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Production Has Spent Nearly $3 Million On COVID-19 Tests

Camp Cretaceous is set in 2015 of Jurassic World where it revolves around the lives of a group of children played by the above-mentioned cast. These children were on the other side of the havoc that was caused when Indominus Rex broke out of its cage. Thus the show focuses on these children and their adventures on the island.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.