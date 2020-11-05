Jenny McCarthy Accidentally Called Emily Simpson's Husband A Loser; Twitterati Say 'WOW'

Jenny McCarthy was accidentally caught calling Real Housewives husband a ‘Loser’ on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live. She was caught slamming Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson’s husband, Shane. The incident garnered the attention of several Twitterati who couldn’t stop themselves from commenting. Read on to know

On November 4, Jenny McCarthy appeared on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live along with Real Housewives of Orange County's star Emily Simpson. The host Andy Cohen, played the game 'Who's the Biggest Dork? with Jenny. As part of the game, he showed her two photos of Bravelobs side by side and she would have to choose who the bigger loser is. However, Cohen pulled up Simpson's husband and Braunwyn Windham-Burke's husband.

On the show, Jenny exclaimed that they're both huge losers, not realising that it was her fellow guests' husband. Later Simpson replied and said "Seriously? You just called my husband a loser right in front of me. Wow." After realising the blunder she was in, McCarthy tried to backtrack her comment by saying that it was the guy with the necklace. In turn, she called Windham-Burke's husband a loser. When Cohen gave McCarthy the opportunity to apologize for her statement, she told them to rewind that section where she can be heard saying she can't stand his necklaces. She also added that she got the names wrong. Have a look at it below.

Jenny McCarthy accidentally calls Emily Simpson's husband a loser

Jenny McCarthy's statement proved to be a rib-tickling slip-up for fans. They couldn't contain their laughter and took to Twitter to flood the post with several comments and reactions. One of them wrote, "This was AMAZING I love Jenny McCarthy she was right". Another tweeted, "My face froze and I have zero botox. Great WWHL moment (future this day in history)!" "It’s not called WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE for nothing!" Take a look at some of the reactions.

It’s not called WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE for nothing! 🤣🤣🤣 — GD (@gd_mcmc) November 5, 2020

Nailed it — Will Rucker (@ironhouse2008) November 5, 2020

This was AMAZING 😂🤣 I love Jenny McCarthy she was right — Melissa Gormley (@MelissaGormley3) November 5, 2020

'Real Housewives of Orange County' cast

According to Bravo, The Real Housewives of Orange County cast includes Shannon Storms Beador, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Braunwyn Windham-Burke. The report also suggests that they will be joined by new housewife Elizabeth Lyn Vargas. Lyn is a soon to be divorcee, ready to kick off the next chapter of her life in OC.

