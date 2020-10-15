RHOC's Elizabeth Lyn Vargas Is Excited For 'transitioning To A New Phase' After Divorce

The much-awaited fifteenth season of Bravo TV's The Real Housewives of Orange County premiered last night, i.e. October 14, 2020. The American reality TV show is primarily shot in Orange County, California, and focuses on Shannon Storms Beador, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas. However, although undisputed stars Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge have exited the show, newcomer Elizabeth's entry on RHOC has created quite a buzz among fans.

Also Read | Real Housewives Of Potomac's Latest Episode: Monique Drags Candiace Across The Table

Elizabeth's Real Housewives of Orange County storyline focuses on her then on-going divorce with the former musician and the former CEO of American Seafoods, Bernt Bodal. Bodal is also a bass guitarist and had appeared in one of the episodes of CBS' Undercover Boss, back in 2012. According to a report by US Weekly, the RHOC cast member is excited about the new beginnings after her divorce with her husband.

Also Read | Andy Cohen Says 'the Door Is Open' For Dorinda Medley In Real Housewives Of New York City

The report by the magazine also claimed that Elizabeth Vargas had confirmed her divorce with former husband on her Instagram story, wherein she expressed her feelings about the paperwork of her divorce being finalised. The American TV personality had revealed that she was both excited and sad at the same time because she had spent 20 years with her then-husband. Elizabeth also referred to her divorce as the end of an era but expressed paying an arm and a leg to get what she needed. However, the Missouri-based CEO of an online music company is exhilarated for transitioning to a new phase in her life.

Also Read | Dorinda Medley Quits 'The Real Housewives Of New York City'; Shares Emotional Note

About RHOC's Elizabeth Lyn Vargas

The Bravo Bio of Elizabeth Lyn Vargas on the official website of television network describes her as, "Born and raised in Missouri, Elizabeth Lyn Vargas always dreamed of living a life of luxury on the beaches of Orange County and with the help of her soon-to-be ex-husband, her dream has become a reality. Currently, a CEO of an online music company, Elizabeth is ambitious, outspoken, and ready kick off the next chapter of her life with a little fun in the OC. Elizabeth is welcomed to the group through Kelly who she has known for a few years from the Newport party circuit. As she deals with her ongoing divorce, her lifestyle, as well as her complex and sexless relationship with boyfriend Jimmy, creates a lot of speculation from the women and they start to scrutinize who she is really is."

Also Read | 'The Real Housewives Of Miami' Cast: What Are Lea Black, Adriana De Moura & Others Upto?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.