GEN Vs TOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Match Preview, Serie A Live

Torino travel to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris to face Genoa this week in search for their first Serie A win of the season. The fixture will be played on Wednesday, November 4 at 9:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our GEN vs TOR Dream11 prediction, GEN vs TOR Dream11 team and the probable GEN vs TOR playing 11.

GEN vs TOR live: GEN vs TOR Dream11 prediction and preview

Genoa held Sampdoria to a 1-1 draw in the Lantern Derby while their opponents come into this game defeated 4-3 by Lazio. Today's fixture was initially scheduled for the start of October but due to a severe COVID-19 outbreak at Genoa, which struck 17 players and five members of staff, the game had to be postponed.

Torino manager Marco Giampaolo will be under immense pressure as his side have picked up only one point from a possible 15 and further dropping points could very well leave his job in jeopardy. Based on recent form, our GEN vs TOR match prediction is the game is likely to end in a stalemate.

Also Read | Barcelona Slap €400m Release Clause On Pedri As Youngster Underlines Messi's Influence

GEN vs TOR live: Genoa vs Torino Head-to-Head

In the last ten encounters between the two sides, Tornio have won six of them, while Genoa have won two, with the other two ending in draws. Their most recent encounter was back in last season which ended in a 3-0 win for Torino.

Also Read | Dele Alli Transfer: PSG 'certainly' interested In Signing Spurs Outcast In January

GEN vs TOR Dream11 prediction: Probable GEN vs TOR playing 11

Genoa probable 11 - Perin; Biraschi, Goldaniga, Zapata, Pellegrini; Lerager, Behrami, Rovella; Zajc; Pjaca, Scamacca

Torino probable 11 - Sirigu; Vojvoda, Bremer, Lyanco, Rodriguez; Meite, Rincon, Linetty; Lukic; Verdi, Bonazzoli

GEN vs TOR live: Top picks for GEN vs TOR Dream11 team

GEN vs TOR live: Genoa top picks

Edoardo Goldaniga

Gianluca Scamacca

GEN vs TOR live: Torino top picks

Tomas Rinon

Federico Bonazzoli

Also Read | IBKS Vs MUN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Match Preview, UEFA Champions League Live

GEN vs TOR Dream11 prediction: GEN vs TOR Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Perin

Defenders - Goldaniga, Zapata, Bremer

Midfielders - Meite, Rincon, Lerager (VC), Behrami, Rovella

Forwards - Bonazzoli, Scamacca (C)

Also Read | LEP Vs PSG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Champions League Live

Note: The above GEN vs TOR Dream11 prediction, GEN vs TOR Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The GEN vs TOR Dream11 team and GEN vs TOR Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Torino Twitter