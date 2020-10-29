What's Leaving Netflix In November 2020? Here Are The Titles Leaving The Platform

Netflix always has new binge-worthy shows for all and has an incredible line up of films for every mood. Whether one is looking for films that would make them feel warm and fuzzy or ominous thrillers, Netflix is pretty much, one size fits all when it comes to streaming. However, it is a known fact that while every month a bunch of new titles and Netflix originals are welcomed on the platform, there is a huge line up of titles that depart from Netflix in search of a new home. According to a report on What's on Netflix, read on to find out, "What's leaving Netflix in November 2020?"

What’s leaving Netflix in November 2020?

November 1

100% Hotter (Season 1)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

Burlesque (2010)

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Highway to Heaven (Seasons 1-5)

Just Friends (2005)

Magic Mike (2012)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Nights in Rodanthe (2008)

Set Up (2000)

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

The Girl with All the Gifts (2016)

The Interview (2014)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

The NeverEnding Story (1984)

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter (1989)

The Patriot (2000)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009)

The Ugly Truth (2009)

Underworld (2003)

Underworld: Evolution (2006)

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)

Zathura (2005)

November 2

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil (2011)

Olympus Has Fallen (2013)

Shark Night (2010)

November 3

Julius Jr. (Seasons 1-2)

November 4

Que Pena tu Serie (Season 1)

November 5

Death House (2017)

November 6

Nobel (Season 1) Netflix Original

November 7

Into the Forest (2015)

Krisha

November 8

Hit & Run (2019)

Hope Springs Eternal (2018)

The Sea of Trees (2015)

Sleepless (2017)

November 9

Bathtubs Over Broadway (2018)

November 11

Fit for Fashion (Season 1)

November 12

Green Room (2015)

November 15

Brown Nation (Season 1)

Chuck Chicken (Season 1)

Oliver Stone’s Untold History of the United States (Season 1)

November 16

9 (2009)

Abominable Christmas (2012)

The Addams Family (2019)

Drive (2011)

November 17

Santa Claws (2014)

Soul Surfer (2011)

November 18

Sour Grapes (2016)

November 23

End of Watch (2012)

November 24

Bushwick (2017)

Shot Caller (2017)

November 27

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

November 28

Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (2018) – Leaving as the Disney contract expires.

Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins

Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren

Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster

Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill

Jeopardy!: College Championship III

Jeopardy!: Producer’s Pick

