'The Witcher' On Netflix: Who Has Taken Up The Role Eskel On The Show's Season 2?

Hit Netflix series The Witcher recast a new actor to play the role of Eskel in its season two. Thue Ersted Rasmussen, who was originally cast for the role, quit owing to the COVID-19 rescheduling. The Witcher is based on the story of a monster who struggles to find peace in a world where people are more wicked than monsters. Check below to find out details about the new cast-member.

The Witcher's Eskel actor

According to Deadline, Rasmussen was one of the seven new cast members to be announced by Netflix on February 21. However, Rasmussen, who filmed scenes in late February and early March before production was shut down, announced his exit this week. As reported by Deadline, Basil Eidenbenz will now play the role of Witcher's Eskel in the second season of the series.

According to reports, the production of the show resumed on August 17 with Eidenbenz taking over the role of Eskel, a Witcher in the series. Eidenbenz who was reportedly one of the multiple names that appeared as a possible replacement for Eskel has already filmed major scenes.

The Witcher Season 2

The Witcher gained immense popularity after the release of its first season. It was reported to be the streamer’s second most-watched series in 2019 after Season 3 of Stranger Things. The success of the show led to Netflix ordering a spinoff series. The Witcher produced by Netflix is based on the book series of the same name written by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski. It was adapted by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich who served as the series’ executive producer and showrunner.

Thue Ersted Rasmussen in The Witcher

Thue Rasmussen bid adieu to the show owing to the COVID-19 rescheduling. The actor penned an emotional note revealing his exitw. He wrote that the rescheduling of the show due to the COVID-19 pandemic gave rise to scheduling issues. Thus he could not portray Eskel in the second season.

Thue called it heartbreaking as the actor felt grateful and happy for all the days spent on the sets of The Witcher. He described the people on the sets as extremely passionate and engaged. He conveyed his best wishes to everyone on the show. As soon as the news broke out to fans, they were extremely disheartened and blamed the pandemic and the year 2020 in general. Take a look at the post;

