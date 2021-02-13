Jim Parsons Was Initially Rejected For The Role Of Sheldon Cooper In 'The Big Bang Theory'

Jim Parsons is undoubtedly known best for his role as the eccentric Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory. The show had a successful run and gave massive popularity to all the actors playing the lead roles. Jim Parsons, however, arguably gained a stronger popularity owing to his acclaimed portrayal of his character. However, it was recently revealed that the actor was initially rejected for this role because of an unexpected reason. Here are more details on this, along with other interesting details about the show.

Jim Parsons’ initial rejection as Sheldon Cooper

In hindsight, the fans of this show would find it hard to imagine any other actor playing the role of the eccentric and obsessive Sheldon Cooper. However, it has been revealed in People that the producer of the show Chuck Lorre, had doubts about Parsons playing this character. The rather unexpected reason why Jim was initially rejected was because Lorre though his audition was “too perfect”. While this would appear as an invalid reason to refuse the actor, there is a genuine explanation behind this reason from Lorre’s side.

While the first audition of Parsons was quite apt for the role, Lorre had doubts whether the same performance can be given by him consistently, for a longer period of time. The actor was called for another audition for the role, and he managed to impress the makers for the second time as well. His success in his second audition finally led to his selection for the role. Interestingly, the role was earlier offered to Johnny Galecki, who instead decided to audition for the role of Leonard, before finally bagging it.

Jim Parsons’ portrayal of Sheldon Cooper played an essential role in the success of The Big Bang Theory. The show had a long list of actors who played the major roles in the show, including Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch, Mayim Bialik and others. The show began way back in 2007 and had a run all the way up till 2019. The show is regarded as one of the most successful sitcoms in recent times.

