Jimmy Kimmel Takes Direct Dig At Donald Trump Through A 'Love Actually' Themed Video

American host Jimmy Kimmel recently released a video on social media and it has been receiving mixed reactions from people. The video message has been specifically made for US President Donald Trump, who has been facing various allegations from the opposition parties lately. Through the Love Actually themed video, titled Trump Actually, Jimmy Kimmel has made it clear once again that he is not a fan of Mr Donald Trump and he does not shy away from expressing it.

Jimmy Kimmel’s video for Donald Trump

In a recent video released by Jimmy Kimmel Live’s social media handles, the much-loved host took a direct dig at Donald Trump and his presidential tenure so far. In the video released, he is seen knocking the doors of the White House to wish POTUS a Merry Christmas in the Love Actually style. At the beginning of the hilarious video, the American host openly states that he sees Mr President in the prison when he tries picturing the future.

In the straightforward and partially brutal video, Jimmy Kimmel brings up various issues involving the President that have been highlighted by the mainstream media multiple times. A person wearing Donald Trump’s bodysuit is seen receiving Jimmy Kimmel at the door while Christmas music plays in the background. With the help of a bunch of placards, he announces a bunch of allegations and comically asks Mr President to accept them as one mustn’t lie on Christmas.

Jimmy Kimmel states that Donald Trump denied science and environmental issues openly, taming down the seriousness of the topic. Through the placards, Jimmy also takes a dig at the President’s way of handling COVID-19 situation by stating that he did not care enough about the healthcare workers. He also brings up the Stormy scandal which was a huge controversy according to multiple news reports.

At the end of the video, Jimmy Kimmel takes another hilarious dig at POTUS by calling him indirectly illiterate. A bunch of people have been wondering how the team pulled off such a clean edit without getting Donald Trump to act in it. They also stated that it was a deepfake effect and they have been loving it. Have a look at a few comments.

Image Courtesy: Still from YouTube (Jimmy Kimmel Live)

