Netflix Announces Their 'menu' Of Movies That Will Be Released In 2021; See List

Due to cinema halls being shut, many directors have opted for an OTT release amid the COVID-19 pandemic, giving the viewers a lot of content to choose from. Recently, Netflix dropped a video compilation of all the films which are going to be released on the streaming service. Here are all the films which are set to receive a Netflix release in 2021.
This Kartik Aryan starrer is the Hindi remake of the Korean film Terror Live. The plot of the film revolves around a television journalist who is given another chance to go live on TV after he receives a bomb threat from a terrorist. He has to choose between his career and the humanist in him.
This Taapsee Pannu starrer revolves around a woman who entangles herself in the murder of her husband. It also stars Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane, and Hansika Motwani in pivotal roles. The movie is set to release on March 12, 2021, and is one of the latest Netflix releases.
This Sanya Malhotra movie tells the story of a widow who is still mourning the death of her husband. She has the support of her quirky joint family as she sets out to find her own identity. It is set to release on March 26, 2021, and is one of the latest Netflix releases.
This is one of Dhanush's most anticipated films. It tells the story of Suruli, a gangster who has to choose between right and wrong to win a war. Karthik Subbaraj has directed the movie.
This Marathi language film revolves around a classical singer who aspires to be a great singer one day. He also starts questioning whether he will achieve the perfection he is striving to. Chaitanya Tamhane has written and directed the film.
