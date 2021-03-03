Netflix Announces Their 'menu' Of Movies That Will Be Released In 2021; See List

Due to cinema halls being shut, many directors have opted for an OTT release amid the COVID-19 pandemic, giving the viewers a lot of content to choose from. Recently, Netflix dropped a video compilation of all the films which are going to be released on the streaming service. Here are all the films which are set to receive a Netflix release in 2021.

Also read | I-T Raids Premises Linked To Anurag Kashyap's Phantom Films, Taapsee Pannu & KWAN Agency

Also read | Man Who Heckled Ajay Devgn On Road For His Tweet On Farmers' Protest Released On Bail

Films and web series that will release on Netflix in 2021

Here are all the Netflix releases along with their release dates

Haseena Dilruba - March 12, 2021

Ajeeb Daastaans - release date not yet announced

Dhamaka - release date not yet announced

Milestone - release date not yet announced

Penthouse - release date not yet announced

Navarasa - release date not yet announced

Meenkashi Sundereshwar - release date not yet announced

Sardar Ka Grandson - release date not yet announced

Pagglait - March 26, 2021

The Disciple - release date not yet announced

Jagame Thandhiram - release date not yet announced

Dhamaka

This Kartik Aryan starrer is the Hindi remake of the Korean film Terror Live. The plot of the film revolves around a television journalist who is given another chance to go live on TV after he receives a bomb threat from a terrorist. He has to choose between his career and the humanist in him.

Haseena Dilruba

This Taapsee Pannu starrer revolves around a woman who entangles herself in the murder of her husband. It also stars Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane, and Hansika Motwani in pivotal roles. The movie is set to release on March 12, 2021, and is one of the latest Netflix releases.

Pagglait

This Sanya Malhotra movie tells the story of a widow who is still mourning the death of her husband. She has the support of her quirky joint family as she sets out to find her own identity. It is set to release on March 26, 2021, and is one of the latest Netflix releases.

Jagame Thandhiram

This is one of Dhanush's most anticipated films. It tells the story of Suruli, a gangster who has to choose between right and wrong to win a war. Karthik Subbaraj has directed the movie.

The Disciple

This Marathi language film revolves around a classical singer who aspires to be a great singer one day. He also starts questioning whether he will achieve the perfection he is striving to. Chaitanya Tamhane has written and directed the film.

Also read | 'Not Easy For Outsiders': Kangana Ranaut Shares 'Tejas' Director's Struggle For 1st Break

Also read | Zareen Khan Receives 'Honorary Doctorate'; Feels 'overwhelmed' As Goa CM Congratulates Her

Image courtesy- screengrab from the teasers of Jagame Thandhiram and Dhamaka

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.