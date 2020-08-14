Jitendra Kumar Approved Travel Destinations You Must Visit During Holidays

Jitendra Kumar has inspired several people with his acting abilities over the years. The actor is known to shoot at some of the best locations and thus provide for some amazing picturesque locations. Amid the lockdown, the one thing people have been missing out on is travelling. Hence here are a few posts from Jitendra Kumar's Instagram that can help you decide your favourite travel destination once things around the world normalise.

Jitendra Kumar approved travel destinations you must visit

Also Read | PM Modi Condoles Death Of UP Minister Kamal Rani Who Succumbed To COVID-19

The Taj Mahal

India is one of the few countries in the world to have a monument of its own. The Taj Mahal is one of the seven wonders of the world and often surprises visitors who visit the heritage site. The Taj Mahal is a beautiful spot for anyone who loves history or simply for those who wish to feel the bliss amid the Taj Mahal’s amazing surroundings. Jitendra Kumar can be seen doing one of the most popular quirky poses among tourists in the picture shared below. The actor can be posing as if he is pinching the top of the Taj Mahal.

Also Read | Jeetu Talks About The Craziest Thing Fan Did For Him & Ayushmann Can't Believe It; WATCH

Kota

Jitendra Kumar has been one of the most beloved actors for a long time. Kota Factory series helped to garner him an amazing fan following. His character as Jitu Bhaiya was something that fans of the show really liked and enjoyed. It was due to the series that Jitendra Kumar earned himself a nickname among his fans, that was taken from Kota Factory. Besides that, Kota is one of the biggest places to have coaching institutions and thus is a fun-filled experience to walk around the place watching students from all over India come together in order to clear and achieve one goal. Kota as a place too is beautiful and scenic and thus one can enjoy the natural beauty of the place as well.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana & Jitendra Kumar Want To Celebrate Kiss Day But There's A Hurdle; Watch

Beaches

One of the most common things on Jitendra Kumar’s profile is beach selfies and the beach pictures that he has taken. The actor is undoubtedly fond of the water body and therefore is seen a couple of times around it. Thus after the lockdown finally ends one can choose to visit the beach and thus simply enjoy the sand beneath one’s feet with the wind blowing amid the sound of the waves crashing.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana And Jitendra Kumar's Bond Is Loved By Fans In 'Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho'

Hill Stations

Another popular destination one must try to go to are the hill stations. The wide view, the feeling of being on top of the world is unmatched. Therefore, once the lockdown ends, one may opt for a trip to a hill station or simply choose to go trekking and feel the adrenaline rush and adventure first hand. The marvellous view at the top will be something one could never forget.

Source: Jitendra Kumar Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.