'Chaman Bahaar' Movie Cast: Here's A List Of The Actors & The Characters They Play

Chaman Bahaar released on Netflix today on June 19, 2020. It is a rather unusual movie belonging to the genre of romantic comedy. Here's more about the movie.

All you need to know about the Chaman Bahaar movie cast

Image credit: Jitendra Kumar Instagram

The movie is based on a paan wala Billu whose business seems to be a failure since rarely customers come his way. But even if they do, Billu seems to be perpetually out of stock. However, fortune smiles on him in the form of the teenage daughter of a government employee who takes up the bungalow opposite Billu's shop. Customers now throng his paan shop hoping to get a glimpse of the girl. However, things go awry when Billu also falls for the girl and he realises the long line of lovers he has to contend with.

Jitendra Kumar as Billu

Jeetendra Kumar features in the lead role in Chaman Bahaar. His character Billu is the owner of the paan shop whose fortune changes overnight when a teenage girl and her family shifts to the bungalow opposite his shop. However, he himself falls for the girl and indulges in crazy-lover activities like scarring her initials on his wrist, carving their names on a rock, stares at her shamelessly for hours and even plots various devices to fend off the crowd gathered at his shop to look at the girl.

Ritika Badiani as Rinku

Ritika Badiani essays the role of the teenage diva of the small town. She is a schoolgirl who unknowingly becomes the object of affection for the village boys including the paan wala opposite her house, Billu. The latter also falls for her eventually.

Alam Khan as Shiladitya Tiwari

Alam Khan as Shiladitya Tiwari is one of the political leaders of the village. He also falls in love with Rinku. He stands for hours at Billu's shop chewing paan with beetle stained lips to get a glimpse of her.

Bhuvan Arora as Somu

Somu is one of the friends of Billu. He knows that his friend has fallen for Rinku but entices the two rival political leaders into admiring Rinku. Bhuvan Arora has essayed this role on screen.

Dherendra Kumar Tiwari as Chhotu

Chhotu is the other friend of Billu, who helps Somu in his sadistic game of including the political leaders in the list of Rinku's admirers. Often he and Somu borderline on being parasitic friends of Billu. Dherendra Kumar Tiwari plays the role of Chhotu in Chaman Bahaar.

