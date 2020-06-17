Jitendra Kumar Opens Up About The Second Season Of His Web-series 'Panchayat'

Jitendra Kumar is a nationwide recognized name after the huge success of blockbuster movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, where he played the lead character alongside Aayushmann Khurrana. The actor was last seen on the big screen in the Amazon Prime Video’s web-series Panchayat, which attracted many eyeballs. Recently, the actor revealed that the second season of his successful web-series, Panchayat is in its planning stage. Read ahead-

Jitendra Kumar opens up about Panchayat season 2

While having a candid chat with a leading entertainment daily, Jitendra Kumar was asked about the second season of his recently popular web-series, Panchayat. To answer the question, the actor said that, the lockdown was imposed soon after they got done with the first season of the show, and everything came to a halt. However, he revealed that the writing and story lineup for the second season is already underway. Coming the news, Jitendra Kumar said that official planning for season two will be done after the lockdown is lifted.

Jitendra Kumar is currently all set for his upcoming movie, Chaman Bahaar, that will have a digital release on the OTT platform, Netflix. When asked about Chaman Bahaar, the actor said that it is a one-sided love story of a paan shop owner. The story is about a young man who runs a paan shop but does not get good business. Suddenly a beautiful girl shifts in the locality with her family, and he falls for her at first sight. Soon, young men start flocking to his paan shop to catch a glimpse of the girl who lives opposite the shop. As a result, he starts getting good business. However, he also isn't happy because he doesn't like all these men looking at her and talking about the girl he admires. His character wishes to gather the courage to talk to her.

When asked about what made him want to play a character like this, Jitendra Kumar said that this is something that people get to see often, especially in small towns. He revealed that he found the concept to be 'fresh' and not much explored on-screen. He would love to be a part of something like this.

