'Panchayat' Cast: List Of Actors & Characters They Play Which Are Almost Real & Relatable

The Viral Fever has brought forward a new show named Panchayat which was released on Amazon Prime Video. The show traces the story of Abhishek Tripathi, who is transferred to a village named Phulera in zilla Phakauli. Abhishek tries to understand and deal with the problems faced by the residents of the village. The cast of the show helps in providing a beautiful portrayal of village life along with moments that will tickle in funny bones of the viewers.

The characters of Panchayat show:

Abhishek Tripathi

Abhishek Tripathi is a frustrated aspirant of MBA. He settles for a job as the secretary to the Sarpanch of Gram Panchayat. He packs off essentials including a gas cylinder and travels to the village Phulera. He then experiences irritation and frustration as he envies his friend Prateek’s great life back in the city. Abhishek is played by Jitendra Kumar.

Vikas

Vikas is the colleague and friend of Abhishek Tripathi. He is the office assistant at the office of the Gram Panchayat. He is played by Chandan Roy.

Brij Bhushan Dubey

Brij Bhushan Dubey is the husband of Manju Devi, who is the elected representative of the village. He is hilariously known as the ‘Pradhan Pati’ of the village. Abhishek realises that he is the one who executes all the duties of the office from his wife’s side. He is in a constant battle with his wife Manju Devi. Brij Bhushan is played by Raghuvir Yadav.

Prahlad Pandey

Prahlad Pandey is the deputy Pradhan of the village. Prahlad is the fourth and last inidvidual that completes the Sarpanch’s office. The character is played by Faisal Malik.

Manju Devi

Neena Gupta plays the role of Manju Devi, who is the elected representative of Phulera. She only takes care of her domestic responsibilities. Her husband Brij Bhushan is the one who executes the duties of the Pradhan.

Supporting characters:

Prateek

Biswapati Sarkar plays the role of Prateek. He is a friend of Abhishek from the city. His life in the city becomes the object for envy to Abhishek.

