Piracy Website Worldfree4u Leaks Abhay Deol’s Web Series 'JL50'

Bollywood actor, Abhay Deol’s web series JL50 released on the streaming platform Sony Liv yesterday. This series also stars actor Pankaj Kapur in the lead role. In order to view the JL50 web series, you need to subscribe to the Sony Liv app. However, the piracy website worldfree4u has recently leaked the JL50 Web series download. This piracy website, allows you to do the web series download for free.

ALSO READ: 'JL50' Total Episodes: How Long Will It Take To Watch Abhay Deol's Web Series?

More about worldfree4u:

worldfree4u is a global piracy website. This website has a huge collection of Hollywood as well as Bollywood movies that can be downloaded free of cost. Some of the films that are available on the Torrent website include Dabangg 3, Chapaak, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Avengers: Endgame, Men in Black International and several others. Further, the website has also leaked the content of streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. However, it is important to note that worldfree4u is an illegal website that has been banned by the Government of India.

ALSO READ: Torrent Website Khatrimaza Leaks 'Kedarnath' Movie For Download

Here is a list of some other websites that leak pirated content:

Ssrmovies

Filmy4wap

Mp4moviez

Moviespur

Movie Counter

Bollyshare

Madras Rockers

7starhd

Gomovies

Pagalworld

Moviesda

Bolly4u

Filmywap

9xmovies

123movies

Khatrimaza

ALSO READ: Khatrimaza Leaks 'Choked' Movie Download; Read All Details Here

About JL50:

The JL50 web series consists of 4 episodes. The plot of the show revolves around an aeroplane that went missing in Kolkata, 35 years back. The makers showcase the aeroplane in the present scenario and also state that it has been crashed. JL50 also stars actors Rajesh Sharma, Piyush Mishra, Ritika Anand, Amrita Chattopadhyay and Rohit Basfoday. While the web series is directed by Shailender Vyas, it is co-produced by Ritika Anand, Abhayanand Singh, Piiyush Singh, Bob Gaider, Yasmin Gaider, as well as Shailender Vyas.

ALSO READ: Khatrimaza Leaks 'Chintu Ka Birthday' Film Online; See Full Details

Disclaimer – Republic World does not aim to promote or condone piracy in any way. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This page aims to inform the general public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you not to encourage or engage in piracy in any form.

Source: Abhay Deol Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.