Jo Byung-Gyu Faces Accusations Of Being A School Bully, Agency Denies Rumours

South Korean Actor Jo Byung-Gyu has gotten popular worldwide after landing major roles in drama series. However, he has found himself in the news again for all the wrong reasons. According to a report by Soompi, the actor has faced accusations of bullying in school. A netizen in a post on an online forum has accused The Uncanny Counter actor of bullying in school. However, the 25-year-old actor's agency HB Entertainment has denied the allegations and has also addressed the issue in a statement. For all the people who are wondering about Jo Byung-Gyu's controversy, here is everything you need to know about it.

Jo Byung-Gyu accused of being a school bully

In his post, the netizen has claimed to be a victim of bullying from Jo Byung-Gyu while they were in school together in New Zealand. In his post, the user has recalled some instances from his and Jo Byung-Gyu’s time together in school. He has accused Jo Byung-Gyu of picking a fight with him. He also shared that once he was surrounded by 30 people who were swearing at him. The user then mentioned that he informed about this incident to a place that manages Korean students who are studying abroad. Their parents and the lady in charge of their boarding school was also informed about this. The user further went on to say that when Jo Byung-Gyu and he were brought in to talk, he spoke rudely to the manager.

The manager had then told them if anything like this happens again he would be taking measures according to the school regulations and they were told to get along, added the user. The report also mentioned that the user has accused Jo Byung-Gyu of making obscene jokes, insulting teachers and talking to his friends about smoking marijuana. The user has included a photo of school documents from his and Jo Byung-Gyu's school and screenshots of messages between the user and his friend as evidence. The alleged victim has concluded by demanding a sincere apology and acknowledgement from Jo Byung-Gyu that school violence occurred.

Agency denies accusations

Jo Byung-Gyu's agency has released a statement to address the issue and called these allegations of malicious rumours and false information. The statement mentions that they have inquired into taking legal action against the person who has been spreading such false rumours and malicious comments about Jo Byung-Gyu. They have also requested a police investigation into the matter and the investigation has already started, added the statement. Through their statement, HB Entertainment has also warned of strong legal liabilities and has cleared that they will no longer hold back when it comes to such false accusations about their actors.

Jo Byung-Gyu's drama list and Jo Byung-Gyu's controversy

Jo Byung-Gyu's is popular for his roles in hit dramas such as Sky Castle, Hot Stove League and The Uncanny Counter. His first lead role came with the recent The Uncanny Counter. He was also accused of school violence back in 2018. Someone claimed to be a classmate from Jo Byung-Gyu's school and had alleged that the actor had shown instances of rude and insulting behavior toward his classmates. Jo Byung-Gyu had denied the rumours at that time.

