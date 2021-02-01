Jo Byeong Gyu And Kim Sejeong Of 'The Uncanny Counter' To Be Guests At 'Amazing Saturday'

The Uncanny Counters starring Jo Byeong Gyu and Kim Sejeong revolves around two noodle shop employees who hunt demons at night. They call themselves The Counters and they use their special abilities to chase down evil spirits that prey on humans. It's a TV show that has 16 episodes. Apart from Jo Byeong Gyu and Kim Sejeong, actors like Ahn Suk-hwan and Yeom Hye-ran are a part of The Uncanny Counter cast. Popular actor, Joon Sang Yoo is also a part of The Uncanny Counter cast. The Uncanny Counter season 2 will return for Season 2. The Uncanny Counter Season 2 will be officially available on Netflix. On February 1, Xportsnews reported that two actors, Jo Byeong Gyu and Kim Sejeong will be seen as guests on TVN's Amazing Saturday.

Jo Byeong and Kim Sejeong in Amazing Saturday

Jo Byeong played the role of So Moon in The Uncanny Counter. Whereas Kim Sejeong played the role of Do Ha Na in the show. Amazing Saturday also called the DoReMi Market is a television program in which a market from South Korea is featured. In this show, the cast, and the guests have to play games to win and enjoy the food. There is a costume concept as well for each episode.

Both Jo Byeong and Kim Sejeong will be seen as guests in the show. Actors like Lee Min-Ho who is popularly known as Boom, Shin Dong-Yup, Kim Dong-Hyun, Moon Se-Yoon, and Park Na-Rae are part of the cast of Amazing Saturday. The show has garnered some amazing response from the audience and has already completed more than 135 episodes. It hosts games like One Shot, Song Dictation and Chances Board, etc.

Amazing Saturday is a part of the Korean Variety series. Other popular shows like Busted?, Three Meals A Day, Non-Summit, and Strong Heart are also a part of the Korean Variety Series. Korean Variety series is a form of television entertainment in South Korea. It was developed in 19th century Europe and the United States as a form of theater then shifted to television in the 20th century. Running Man remains the favorite Koren Variety series among the audience of South Korea.

Image Credits- @theuncannycounternetflix Instagram

