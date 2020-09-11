Joe Exotic Show Starring Nicolas Cage Being Produced By Amazon Studios; Read Deatils

Joe Exotic returned to the limelight after Netflix released its hit documentary series, Tiger King, which revealed details about Joe Exotic's zoo and his wildlife trade business. After the success of Tiger King, Brian Grazer, Dan Lagana, and Paul Young decided to co-create the script for a show based on Joe Exotic's life. This dramatised biographic series will star Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage in the lead role as Joe Exotic. According to a report by PTI, this Nicolas Cage led Joe Exotic show is being produced by Amazon Studios.

Joe Exotic show led by Nicolas Cage to be produced by Amazon Studios

Also Read | Nicolas Cage Roped In To Voice Lead Character In Amazon Series 'Highfire'

This Joe Exotic script has been in the works for a while now. The script was originally worked on at CBS TV Studios. According to a report by Variety, CBS TV Studios, Imagine TV, and Amazon Studios will co-produce the upcoming show together. The show is based on an article titled Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild, written by Leif Reigstad for Texas Monthly in June of 2019. The rights for the article were purchased by CBS the same year.

Also Read | 'Joe Exotic' Series Starring Nicolas Cage Ties Up With Amazon For Production & Development

Other than being a dramatized retelling of Joe Exotic's life, this show is also highly anticipated by fans as it will be Nicolas Cage's very first regular television role. Nicolas Cage is also working as an executive producer for the upcoming project. The show's release date and final cast list have not yet been shared. The story of Joe Exotic became a hot topic after it was popularized by Netflix's Tiger King documentary series.

Also Read | Joe Exotic Wants To Help Find Carole Baskin's Missing Husband Don Lewis; Read Here

Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic, is a former exotic zookeeper in Oklahoma. Joe was especially known for trading tigers and other endangered big cat species. Nicolas Cage's Joe Exotic series will tell the story of how Joseph Allen transformed into the persona of Joe Exotic. The real-life Joe Exotic is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for illegal wildlife trading and for trying to hire a hitman to kill his rival, Carole Baskin, who is the CEO of Big Cat Rescue.

Also Read | Carole Baskin Will Embrace Her Feline Spirit By Dancing To 'Eye Of The Tiger' In DWTS

[Promo Source: Nicolas Cage fan page Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.