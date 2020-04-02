Netflix 'spoilers' Campaign Booms In Germany, Ad School Students Get Creative In Lockdown

Two students from the Miami Ad School Europe in Hamburg came up with a unique idea to advocate #StayHome. The two ad school students have placed Spoiler Billboards of popular Netflix shows. These billboards and signboards are placed at locations where people get gathered in huge numbers.

Stay Home or meet Netflix Spoilers

The Coronavirus lockdown has resulted in the world coming to a complete standstill. Many countries are in complete lockdown to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Amidst this lockdown, people are heavily streaming video and music websites. But still many people are not following social distancing guidelines amidst this lockdown.

Hence two ad school students in Germany came up with a brilliant idea to reduce the number of people on the streets. These students named Seine Kongruangkit and Maitithorn Prachuabmoh Chaimoungkalo, known as Brave, from Miami Ad School Europe in Hamburg started the ‘spoiler ad campaign’.

This ad campaign led to placing several Netflix spoiler billboards across Hamburg. These billboards had popular spoilers of several Netflix shows like Money Heist, Stranger Things, Narcos, and others. Take a look at some of these Spoiler billboards here.

Warning: Spoilers ahead

While talking about their ad campaign to a media portal, Parchuabmoh said that since the government did not take the necessary steps they felt that they had to do something. Hence they decided to help by doing what they know best and i.e. coming up with creative ideas. Parchuabmoh further added that the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 is to #staythe****home. He also said that since people still thought it was okay to step out and chill and spoiling it for others they thought about spoiling their favourite Netflix shows.

