Is There 'Kissing Booth 3'? Joey King Shocks Fans With A Surprise Announcement

The Kissing Booth 2 aired on Netflix a few days ago and now the makers, along with Joey King, have made a shocking announcement. Fans have shown immense love for the popular film and therefore they keep expecting newer instalments.

Thus, The Kissing Booth 2 created a tremendous buzz when it finally aired just a few days ago. However, recently Joey King has revealed on social media that The Kissing Booth will be back with its third instalment which will come out in 2021. Fans of The Kissing Booth had already been enjoying the second part when this news dropped. The makers have revealed that The Kissing Booth will have the original cast from the first part

Joey King announces The Kissing Booth 3 is coming out in 2021

This became a major point for fans to be delighted as it was the first season of The Kissing Booth that garnered it massive fame. Joey King, who is the actor and the executive producer for The Kissing Booth, revealed the news to the fans on her social media account.

Sharing the news with the world, Joey King shared a snippet in which she can be seen in character discussing a few things as they accidentally send the message of season 3 to the entire original cast members. Following this, Joey wrote a caption in which she asked a question to her fans.

Fans could not contain their excitement as they were delighted to find out that The Kissing Booth will come with the third season. The Kissing Booth season 2 has been doing well according to a news portal and thus the announcement for season 3 was also made.

According to a news portal, the makers have already begun the post-production work for the film and thus are ready to premiere it in 2021. The season 3 of The Kissing Booth will see the return of the original cast members including Joey King, Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi, Taylor Zakhar Perez and Molly Ringwald. Fans are excited to watch how the story unfolds in the upcoming season 3 of The Kissing Booth.

