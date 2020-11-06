The Bachelorette Spoilers: Who Does Tayshia Adams End Up With? Find Out

The Bachelorette season 16 is in full swing, and fans are enjoying the drama. It is no secret at this point Clare Crawley ends up leaving her own season in the middle as she falls head over heels for Dale Moss. The November 4 episode of the show did feature Clare and Dale’s exit. While Tayshia Adams did come in filled the shoes, that Clare had left empty, she is yet to meet her suitors, some old, some new. However, Reality Steve has some news for us Bachelor Nation fans already. Reality Steve is the applaudable website, that brings all the gossip and spoilers from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette before the episodes are released. Read on to find out who does Tayshia Adams end up with:

Tayshia Adams Bachelorette

Who does Tayshia Adams end up with?

In the latest report on the Reality Steve website, it has been revealed that Tayshia's front runners this season are going to be Ben Smith, Zac Clark, Brendan Morais, and Ivan Hall. The report further reveals that Ben and Zac C. are Tayshia’s final 2 suitors. However, things get murky when Tayshia had her heart set on Brendan Morais but he decided to leave the show, voluntarily. According to the report, Brendan has recently come out of a divorce and wasn’t prepared to get into a relationship so soon. In the wake of Brendan's departure from the show, Tayshia ends up choosing Zach C. as her beau.

Do Zach C. And Tayshia get engaged?

Reality Steve report states that the 29-year-old Bachelor nation alum and reality star, Tayshia and Zach C did not get engaged. The pair is yet to reveal if they are still together on their Instagram Handle. Tayshia finished shooting her season in August. But, neither she nor Zach can reveal if they are still together yet as the show is still ongoing.

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are officially together

However, with Clare and Dale finally exiting the show, hand in hand, the 39-year-old hairdresser and reality star did post romantic pictures with her new beau on her Instagram recently. Dale Moss also made his Instagram public and professed his love for Clare openly in a caption that says, “Never a point I won’t show up for you.” This was accompanied by some really romantic pictures of their engagement. The next episode of Bachelorette will be aired on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Image Credit: Tayshia Adams (Instagram)

