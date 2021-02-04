Jujutsu Kaisen 138 Spoilers And Release Date That You Must Check Out

With chapter 137, one of the most brutal sagas in Jujutsu Kaisen came to a close, the Shibuya incidence. Jujutsu Kaisen 138 continues the story and explores the aftermath of the Shibuya arc. Read on to find out when Jujutsu Kaisen 138 drops and which spoilers have already been leaked.

The Shibuya incident has left a large area of Japan devastated. The world of Jujutsu has been turned upside down and their very existence is at risk of being exposed to the world. Thousands of tourists are being transported to safety. Hundreds of cursed spirits are out in the world, released after the Shibuya incidence. Okkutsu Yuta rescues a little girl from one these cursed spirits.

In the last chapter, Jujutsu elders sentenced Suguru Getou and Masamichi Yaga to death, along with Itadori Yuuji. Okkotsu has been appointed as the executioner. Gojo has been exiled from the Jujutsu world and anyone who tries to help him will be branded a criminal in the Jujutsu world.

Jujutsu Kaisen 138 Spoilers

At the time of writing this article, there haven't been any Jujutsu Kaisen 138 leaks and spoilers for this chapter are not available. This hasn't stopped the fans from speculating about what's going to happen. Many fans have been theorising on social media that Itadoti Yuji will be saved by someone. Who that someone is, isn't clear yet. Ookutsu will have a prominent role in the new chapter. What will happen in the next chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen? Find out when the new chapter drops

Jujutsu Kaisen 138 Release Date

Jujutsu Kaisen 138 is set to release on February 14, 2021. Fans are hyped for the upcoming chapter, as it's going many lingering questions left behind after the Shibuya incidence. What will be the fate of Itadori Yuji? Will Okkotsu hunt him down? We'll only when the official chapter comes out. You can read the chapter when it comes out on Viz Media or MangaPlus.Till then, stay tuned for more updates.

Jujutsu Kaisen is a highly popular manga series that has been adapted into anime in the winter 2020 anime season. You can check out the anime if you're missing your regular dose of Jujutsu Kaisen. It has received some great reviews and has fans are loving this adaptation.

