Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 18 Release Date And Spoilers; Everything We Know So Far

Jujutsu Kaisen is a very popular ongoing anime that focus on Yuji Itadori, a young boy with superhuman physical human abilities. This new anime has become an instant hit and fans can't wait for newer episodes to release. Read on to find out the Jujutsu Kaisen episode 18 comes out.

Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 18 Release Date

Jujutsu Kaisen ep 18 has been titled 'Sage'. The episode is set to release on February 13, 2021. You can watch the anime with subtitles on Crunchyroll. The anime is also available on HBO Max. In Japan, fans can watch the anime on Netflix. You should watch the show as soon as it comes out if you want to avoid spoilers.

Jujutsu Kaisen Ep 18 Spoilers

There are no official leaks or spoilers for ep 18 out yet. However, from the trailer, we can speculate what's going to happen in the next episode. It appears the battle between the Jujutsu Tech sister schools will continue. Megumi will get into a fight with the leader of the rival Jujutsu school. It is also highly probable that the raid at Jujutsu high by Hanami and his villain friends will commence.

About Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen is a wildly popular anime that became very popular since it's very first episode released. The anime follows the story of the protagonist Yuji Itadori, who has part of a demon residing inside of him. This gives him immense power but also makes him an outcast in the Jujutsu society. People who don't know him think of him as a monster and someone who has to be exterminated. Yuji is, however, a very happy and energetic teenager who has vowed to protect the weak with the powers he has been given. He goes on many dangerous adventures with his friends at Jujutsu Tech school and his teacher Gojo Satoru, the most powerful character in the show.

Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 17 Recap

There was a lot happening in Jujutsu Kaisen episode 17. Maki Todou continues to train Yuji to help him control his powers better. Kasumi has a fight with Maki and realises she's completely outclassed. Maki turns out to be much stronger than she expected. Nobara and Momo fight on the other side of the battlefield. Just as Nobara is about to win she is knocked out by Mai. Mai and Maki also battle and their past grudges come to the surface. In the end, Maki is just too strong for Mai loses the battle between the sisters.

