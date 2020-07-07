Woo Do Hwan Enlists For Army; Actors Lee Minho & Jang Ki Yong Send Him Off In Their Style

Actor Woo Do Hwan has enlisted for the mandatory military service and will be posted in the training centre in Hwacheon which is in Gangwon Province. He is a part of the 15th Infantry Division which is full of new recruits and the centre is known to train new recruits for the coming months. Woo Do Hwan will not be seen in the limelight and paused his entertainment activities for the next 21 months, as per reports.

The King: Eternal Monarch actor enlists for military

Woo Do Hwan had announced his enlistment through a letter on June 24 to his fans and followers. The actor not only received farewell messages from his fans but also his close friends from the industry. Actors Jang Ki Yong and Kim Kyung Nam met the actor and celebrated his enlistment. The King: Eternal Monarch co-actor and Hwan’s friend Lee Min Ho also shared his heartfelt message accompanied by a picture. The two looked affectionate together in the picture.

Here is the post on Lee MIn-ho's Instagram

Lee MIn-ho's Instagram post for Hwan was adorable as per fans. He wrote, "I hope you will become the best gun in the world." In the picture, the two are all smiles. Hwan has already chopped all of his hair for the enlistment in the picture. In the background are some polaroids of the actor, which was reportedly prepared by Lee.

Woo's IG suggests Jang Ki Yong & Kim Kyung Nam had visited him before enlistment

Several fans and followers accumulated the area around the training centre to wave one final goodbye to the actor before he is enlisted into the army service. Woo Do Hwan’s management company Keyeast shared an emotional message by the actor, which was a pre-recorded footage of The King: Eternal Monarch actor.

In the video, he thanked all his fans who were emotional about his leave for the military service. According to the video, he was grateful for all the gifts and the letters that he received during the final days before the joining date. He expressed his gratitude to everyone who had showered him with love during his acting. He also promised his fans on a safe return.

Here is the video message shared by the actor’s management-

