'Dancing With The Stars': Kaitlyn Bristowe Performs With An Ankle Injury, Judges Stunned

On Tuesday, September 22, 2020, Kaitlyn Bristowe left the audience and judges in awe when she performed post an ankle injury on the latest episode of Dancing with The Stars. At the beginning of the show, Tyra Banks, who is the host, told everyone that there were chances she wouldn’t make it to the stage. Read on to know more details:

Also Read: 'Dancing With The Stars' Premiere Mishap: Emma Slater Accidentally Hit Charles Oakley

Kaitlyn Bristowe performs on DWTS with an ankle injury

Tyra Banks, in the beginning of the episode, announced that the rest of the stars are ready to perform but one. She informed the audience that right before the live stream of the show, Bristowe suffered an ankle injury and that they would have to see later if she will make it to the stage or not.

Jason Tartick, Bristowe's boyfriend, had also tweeted, asking their fans to vote for her. He mentioned how his girlfriend has had a 'hell of a grind' and that she needs all the support. Check out his Tweet here:

It’s been a hell of a grind for @kaitlynbristowe today - any and all votes help! Text “Kaitlyn” to 21523 up to 10x — Jason Tartick (@Jason_Tartick) September 23, 2020

Also Read: 'Dancing With The Stars' Contestant Kaitlyn Bristowe On Why She Didn't Do The Show Earlier

An hour into the live, Bristowe’s partner Artem Chigvintsev told the audiences that Kaitlyn was feeling much better and that she will be performing on Tuesdays’ episode. Bristowe said to Tyra that this was a dream for her and that her resilience helps her happily perform through this till the time she is cleared to do so. The dup delivered a Foxtrot on the song I Hope You Dance by Lee Ann Womack.

The judges applauded Bristowe and Chigvintsev for their performance and the duo scored a 22/30. Carrie Ana Irava said that if this is how Kaitlyn performed with an injury she would definitely want to see her perform when she isn’t injured. Derek Hough said that the duo’s performance was all things grace and it looked effortless. Bruno Tonioli appreciated how the two occupied the stage with their performance, their dance looked like ballet and he adored it.

In Kaitlyn’s Instagram stories before the injury, fans saw a glimpse of how she was ready for her performance. She and Artem had delivered a great performance in the premiere episode of the season last week. They chose to do the Cha Cha on Gaga’s Stupid Love for their first performance and scored a 20 out of 30 for the same.

Also Read: What Happened To Tom On 'Dancing With The Stars'? Find Out Why He Was Replaced

Also Read: Dancing With The Stars Contestant Vernon Davis Loses A Point After Violating Lift Rule

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.