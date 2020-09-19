What Happened To Tom On 'Dancing With The Stars'? Find Out Why He Was Replaced

Fans are currently enjoying Dancing With the Stars season 29. The new season of the American dance reality show started on September 14 and so far three entertainment-packed episodes have been aired. However, before the DWTS season 29 started, fans were shocked to know that hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews had not been asked back to co-host season 29 this fall.

This season DWTS made many changes, for example, American professional dancer, Derek Hough replaced Len Goodman as one of the judges on the show. The popular hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were also missing from the episodes. Read on to find out, “What happened to Tom on Dancing With the Stars?”

What happened to Tom on Dancing With the Stars?

In DWTS season 29, Tom Bergeron was replaced by Tyra Banks. Tyra Banks who is a former model is best known to be the creator and host America’s Next Top Model. The news of Tom Bergeron’s removal from the show was announced by Tom himself. On July 13, Tom tweeted informing the fans about ABC’s decision.

He stated that DWTS had been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of his career. Co-host Erin Andrews also took the news graciously stated that she will always cherish her days on that set of DWTS. While viewers were still adjusting to the initial shock, ABC announced that Tyra Banks will be the new solo host for DWTS season 29.

Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks? — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) July 13, 2020

Why was Tom Bergeron removed from DWTS?

Rating and Viewership numbers

According to a report on The Warp, the most likely explanation for this would the Ratings and viewership numbers. The report revealed that DWTS season 28 had seen some of the smallest-ever TV audience, only 7.8 million viewers tuned in. The season shockingly averaged 6.7 million viewers while most other Dancing With the Stars season average more than 20 million viewers. When ABC announced that Tyra Banks would be the new host, the network revealed that they were taking a new creative direction for the show.

Tyra Banks’ incredible achievements

One of the reasons that Tyra became a suitable choice for the show was that she had managed to create and show that had tremendous success on television, America's Next Top Model. Tyra also scored her own talk show following the success of ANTM, which won two daytime Emmys. Naturally, ABC recognised her talent.

