Kaley Cuoco Gets Candid About How She Found Out 'The Big Bang Theory' Was Coming To An End

While The Big Bang Theory ended about three years ago, fans of the CBS sitcom sill remember their favourite stars and their equally iconic characters. Kaley Cuoco who played Penny Hofstadter in The Big Bang Theory has opened up about how she really felt saying goodbye to her character. Kaley played the struggling actor turned waitress who eventually becomes a pharmaceutical rep and gets married to her nerdy next-door neighbour Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki).

Kaley Cuoco speaks about The Big Bang Theory ending

In an interview with Variety, the actor revealed she was "blown away" by the decision of ending the show. She said that the series co-creator Chuck Lorre called the principal cast into his office during mid-2018, around the time they were filming for the last season 12. Cuoco and her co-star Johnny Galecki had "talked a lot about" the possibility of a 13th season and expected the group to discuss it together. She expressed that the cast really wanted to do a Season 13, except for one member. Cuoco revealed that Jim Parsons who played Sheldon Cooper broke the news saying that he "couldn't go on".

Kaley continued saying that after Jim Parsons' decision to leave the show, she went into "a state of shock". According to her, the main cast had discussed their feelings openly about the decision and that there were questions and tears. Chuck Lorre told the cast that they were "all for one, one for all', saying he wouldn't continue the show without the whole team.

There were plenty more tears before the show finished filming, and she remembered crying on-set with Galecki after they shot the series finale. Cuoco told the publication that it was a silly feel-good show where the nerdy characters were shown as "popular, sexy and fun". She said that she was happy that viewers embraced the show and she loved her time on the series. But after The Big Bang Theory wrapped its Emmy-winning run, the cast went their separate ways. For Cuoco, that included more time with her husband, Karl Cook. They moved in together at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, at which point they were married for two years.

Kaley Cuoco in The Flight Attendant

Kaley Cuoco has starred in HBO's comedy series The Flight Attendant which she also executive produced. The Flight Attendant plot centres on her troubled character, Cassie, whose life gets turned upside down when one of the passengers on her plane is mysteriously murdered. The series also co-stars Michiel Huisman from Game Of Thrones. Cuoco's performance earned her first Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy. The series premiered on November 20 last year and received acclaim for Cuoco's performance and was renewed for a second season in December 2020. Take a look at The Flight Attendant trailer here.

