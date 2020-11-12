The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Kuoco Opens Up About Filming Intimate Scenes With Galecki

Kaley Cuoco, who played Penny in the hit sitcom The Big Bang Theory, got candid about filming Intimate scenes with her ex, Johnny Galecki. Galecki played Leonard Hofstader, Penny’s husband, on the hit show. Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki dated very early on during the series (2007-2009). But, interestingly enough, Penny and Leonard came together on the show right after the two parted ways in real life.

Also Read: 'The Big Bang Theory's' Jim Parsons Feels His Sexuality Has 'never Hurt' His Acting Career

Also Read: Young Sheldon Cast - Here's A List Of All The Actors And The Characters They Play

While recalling this sudden and strange turn of events on an episode of Dax Shepherd’s Podcast, she spoke about what the two leads made of it. While the actress and the podcast host, Shepherd, were discussing the topic, Cuoco said that she was suspicious of the writer. It just so happened that The Big Bang Theory creator Chuck Lorre was the one who had penned down these scenes.

A still of Kaley Cuoco in The Big Bang Theory (Beginning Of The Series"

IMAGE SOURCE: YOUTUBE/NETFLIX IRELAND AND UK

Kaley Cuoco shared that it was sensitive, just like how it is after every breakup, and that’s when the two characters started to get intimate and were sharing beds with each other in almost every episode. The actress further said that she thought Chuck Lorre was quite aware of their breakup and the episodes in question were merely written as a practical joke. On the Podcast, Cuoco shared that she would confront Lorre at every chance she would get while the show was running. Much unlike real life, Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki end up tying the knot on the show.

Also Read: Katherine Schwarzenegger Honours Baby Girl Lyla Maria By Getting Her Initials On Earrings

Another still of Kaley Cuoco in The Big Bang Theory (Series Finale)

IMAGE SOURCE: YOUTUBE/NETFLIX IRELAND AND UK

In reality, Kaley Cuoco says that she and Galecki are on excellent terms since the two, reportedly, came out of their relationship quite artfully. Cuoco married twice during the run of the show. Her first marriage was with renowned tennis player Ryan Sweeting in 2013, but she filed for divorce from him two years later. Cuoco found a loving partner yet again in Karl Cook, who she married in 2018. The two are happily married to this date.

As far as Johnny Galecki is concerned, he started a relationship with model Alaina Meyer in the same year as Cuoco tied the knot with Cook. Galecki and Meyer became proud parents to a boy named Avery in December 2019.

Also Read: What Time Does 'The Life Ahead' Release On Netflix? Find Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.