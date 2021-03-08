Kamathipura Web Series’ Cast: List Of Actors & Their Characters In This Mystery Thriller

The Disney+Hotstar web series Kamathipura was all set to premiere on the streamer today, i.e. March 8, 2021. However, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama, its release has been halted by the streamer for avoiding controversies over unparliamentary language and violent scenes. The makers of the series released the trailer of Kamathipura on YouTube on March 1, 2021, and ever since then, there has been a lot of anticipation around this Shravankumar Trivedi directorial.

The official synopsis of this mystery thriller by Disney+Hotstar reads: "Kamathipura, a story of three murders and one mystery that takes you right into the underbelly of Mumbai's crime network - through drugs, extortion, hawala, human trafficking, and murder. A whodunnit that will keep you guessing till the end." The cast of Kamathipura web series is headlined by Meera Chopra, Tanuj Virwani, Anang Desai and Varun Joshi. Read on to know about the murder mystery's cast to find out more about all the Kamathipura web series’ characters in detail.

Also Read | Alia's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Called 'shameful' By Kamathipura Residents; Protest Planned

Kamathipura web series’ cast (Lead)

Meera Chopra

Meera Chopra is a Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi actor, who will be seen playing the role of a female police officer in Kamathipura. She as a police officer will be shown to be in charge of investigating and solving three murder mysteries and her prime suspect is a drug lord. For the unversed, Meera is the second cousin of Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra.

Tanuj Virwani

Inside Edge fame, Tanuj Virwani will be seen playing the role of the main antagonist in this hard-hitting mystery thriller. Tarun will be seen essaying the role of a drug lord, who is the prime suspect of three murders in this series. Ahead of Kamathipura, he starred in Zee5's Poison and Code M as well.

Also Read | 'Kamathipura' Trailer Intrigues Viewers With Mystery Before 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Release

Anang Desai

Veteran film and television actor, Anang Desai will be seen playing the role of a police commissioner in this web series. Anang's character will be shown appointing Meera's character to investigate the case of three mysterious murders. For the unversed, Anang went on to become a household name with his portrayal of Babuji in the Star Plus sitcom, Khichdi.

Varun Joshi

Popular television actor Varun Joshi also plays a pivotal role in this Shravankumar Trivedi directorial. From what's seen in the trailer, his character stabs a girl to death in this series. Ahead of Kamathipura, Varun has appeared in widely-watched soap operas like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kundali Bhagya and Bepannah to name a few.

Also Read | Gangubai Kathiawadi Teaser Review: Alia Bhatt Blazes As The 'Matriarch Of Kamathipura'

Kamathipura web series’ cast (Supporting)

Kulbhushan Kharbanda

Chirag Trivedi

Priyanka Khatri

Also Read | Tanuj Virwani Pens An Emotional Note On His Mother Rati Agnihotri's 60th Birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.