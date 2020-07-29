Netflix's 'Indian Matchmaking' Cast Share Their Experiences In Bonus Episode; Watch

Netflix's Indian Matchmaking has been a trending show on Netflix India. The fans have been loving this concept on television. Because of its popularity, the makers have now decided to bring back the men and women who participated in this show. Read more to know about the popular series, Netflix's Indian Matchmaking.

Netflix's Indian Matchmaking released a bonus episode

Netflix recently released a bonus episode of Indian Matchmaking series on their Youtube handle. Here the participants are seen having a conversation about their experience when they were shooting for this series. Dolly Singh, Aparna, Akshay, Nadia, Vinay, Guru, Vyasar, Pradhyuman and Ankita were all a part of this conversation. unfortunately, Sima Taparia was not a part of this episode but there were some conversations about her.

In the episode, Aparna opens up about her views on gender discrimination. This was brought up as a number of viewers have been saying that there was evident gender discrimination in Netflix's Indian Matchamking. This was brought up because Vinay and Aparna had both decided to ghost their matches because of some differences. At that time Sima had clarified that Vinay was unsure but when it came to Aparna, the matchmaker simply tagged the latter as “stubborn”.

Akshay was also seen in the episode and he revealed that he and Radhika broke off the roka the next day. He clarified by saying that he was under tremendous pressure at the moment. Vyasar is one of the most popular faces of the show and he instantly gained mainstream recognition wit this series. He too revealed that his fling with Rashi had ended and they did not end up together as both wanted different things from life.

More about Netflix's Indian Matchmaking

Netflix's Indian Matchmaking is a documentary series that has been created by Smriti Mundhra. Reportedly, the show was pitched to a major TV producer and it was rejected for “essentially not being white enough”. The show has now gained popularity as it was released on the popular online streaming platform, Netflix. The crew members had also revealed that about 500 families were asked from the client base of the matchmaker but only a few agreed to be on the show. The show received mixed reviews from the viewers as well as the critics. The show was released on July 16, 2020, but it still happens to be on the trending list of Netflix India.

