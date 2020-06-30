Karan Singh Grover And Surbhi Jyoti's 'Qubool Hai' To Return For A Possible Season 2?

Qubool Hai is one of the television shows that gained major popularity on Indian television. According to a report by an entertainment portal, the second season of Qubool Hai might get a green signal and would be aired soon. Qubool Hai featured Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover in lead roles.

Reportedly, the storyline of the show may change. The report also stated that Qubool Hai season 2 will make a comeback on the digital space instead of television screens. The show will reportedly have ten series of ten episodes.

Amid the nationwide lockdown, Qubool Hai started airing again on the screens. In a past interview with an entertainment portal, Surbhi Jyoti who played the role of Zoya in Qubool Hai said that it is very nostalgic because it was her first show and it was like a dream for her. She continued that it is very close to her heart and she loved the show the most. Surbhi added that it was her first show and she did not expect she will get so much of love from everyone.

Surbhi Jyoti further added that she was new and Karan Singh Grover was a rage back then, a heartthrob, but still, she managed to shine bright. She also thanked her entire team because of whom the show was a super hit. She wrapped up the conversation saying that Qubool Hai gave her recognition and fame.

Qubool Hai was produced by 4 Lions Films and broadcasted on Zee TV. It is the sixth television series of 4 Lions Films. The series focused on the Muslim community and initially aimed to dispel stereotypes regarding Islam. It has been credited for pioneering Muslim oriented programming in Indian television.

The show focused on the love story of Asad Ahmed Khan and Zoya Farooqui, played by Karan Singh Grover, who was later replaced by Raqesh Bapat, and Surbhi Jyoti. The show was also focussed on the lives of Humaira Siddiqui Sheikh played by Ketki Kadam, Ayaan Ahmed Khan Rishabh Sinha / Vikrant Massey and Haider Sheikh played by Mohit Sehgal. Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover were widely praised for their on-screen chemistry.

