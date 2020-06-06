EXCLUSIVE: Karanvir Malhotra Reveals How His Nickname Has A Connection With Abhay Deol

Netflix’s What Are The Odds is being loved by audience and critics alike since its release on Netflix. The adorable slice of life tale sees Karanvir Malhotra and Yashaswini Dayama in pivotal roles. The duo was recently involved in an exclusive media interaction with Republic during which they opened up about several things.

During the interaction, Karanvir Malhotra talked about being an Abhay Deol fan since he was in class 5 and also narrated the connection of Abhay Deol and his nickname 'butter chicken'.

Also Read | Abhay Deol's 'This Is Not A Love Song' From Netflix Original 'What Are The Odds' Out Now

Karanvir Malhotra on being an Abhay Deol's fan since class 5

During the interaction, Karanvir Malhotra was asked about his equation with Abhay Deol. He revealed that he has been a fan of Abhay Deol since class 5th. Talking about that Karanvir Malhotra said that, “I remember I watched Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! when I was in class 5 or 6 and when that movie came out, I was in Delhi. That movie was based on typical Delhi and I just loved that film and I loved Abhay Deol in the film, I loved everything about it. I used to copy his hairstyle after that and the clothes that he used to wear.”

Also Read | Abhay Deol's 'What Are The Odds' Trailer Promises Fans A Whimsical Romantic Adventure

Karanvir Malhotra on being called butter chicken

Karanvir Malhotra revealed another interesting thing - what his nickname was in school. He revealed that he was called 'Butter Chicken' in school and also revealed the Abhay Deol connection to it. Karanvir Malhotra said, “I remember there is this little rap thing that he sings in one of the songs. I don’t remember that exactly but there is one word in it and that word is Butter Chicken and he uses that. After that came out I used to eat so much butter chicken I became so fat after watching that film. People in my school started calling me Butter Chicken because I started looking like that. I was so influenced by his film and his songs as he was just so cool and different and fresh.”

Also Read | Abhay Deol Drops The Teaser Of 'What Are The Odds?'; Watch Here

Also Read | Abhay Deol Tags Kubbra Sait In Fairness Cream Post; 'Sacred Games' Actor Reacts

What Are The Odds

What Are The Odds is an Indian drama movie that was recently released on streaming service Netflix. What Are The Odds cast boasts of several talented actors like Abhay Deol, Yashaswini Dayama and Karanvir Malhotra, Monica Dogra in pivotal roles. The plot of What Are The Odds revolves around the story of two teenagers who unintentionally end up spending an entire day together. Since its release, the film is topping the charts in India on Netflix.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.