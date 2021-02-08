Kate Walsh Speaks About Returning To 'Grey's Anatomy', Says 'I'm Always Open To It'

Kate Walsh has expressed her thoughts on returning to Grey Anatomy. The actor spoke to US Weekly and said that she is open to the idea. Kate Walsh played the role of Dr Addison Montgomery in the medical drama. Fans loved her role and the way she brought the character to life in the series. Hence the question for her return had been one of the questions among the fans of the show. Addressing the show and her return, Kate Walsh said that she would love to return to the show.

Also Read | Katherine Heigl Talks About People Calling Her 'difficult', Says It Is Really Annoying

Kate Walsh speaks about returning to 'Grey's Anatomy'

Also Read | On Patrick Dempsey's Birthday, Take Up This Trivia Quiz About The 'Grey's Anatomy' Star

She told the above-mentioned news portal that currently she is in western Australia and therefore it would be a big trip for her to return to the show if they begin filming. She thus jovially quipped saying that it would be a big trip for her hence she would have to see if she can go through with it. However, the actor added that she is always open to it and that she is right there if the show needs her back. She continued to say that she knows she is quite far away from Los Angeles physically, however she wouldn't mind if her character returns through a call-in or a zoom call.

Also Read | When Will 'Grey's Anatomy' Return In 2021? Date For Series' Comeback Revealed

Thus the actor jovially added a few pointers on how the makers could bring her back to the show. Kate Walsh played the role of Dr Addison from 2005 to 2012. She called the journey an epic piece of her life. She said that it was such an incredible run when she was on the show and she is aware that it changed so many lives. She affirmed that Grey's Anatomy as a show certainly changed her life for good as well. Speaking about Grey's Anatomy in general, Kate Walsh said that she was thrilled to be a part of the show for a long time. The character played by Kate got immensely popular to the point that the makers had a spin-off show named Private Practice, where the actor reprised her role between 2007 to 2013.

Also Read | 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 17 Confirmed: Will Katherine Heigl Return To The Show?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.