Keeping Up With The Kardashians Is Ending And These Fan Theories Guess The Reason

After 14 long years, the popular reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians is coming to an end. The news was shared by Kim Kardashian on social media. In a long Instagram post, Kim Kardashian shared that it was a family decision to finally end their show, which has been filled with some good times and hilarious drama over the last decade. A lot of fans came up with their theories revealing why the family had decided to end the show. Here we list down a few such fan theories-

Why is 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' ending?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West marriage trouble

It all started when Kim Kardashian's husband, Kanye West announced that he would be running for president elections. There were rumours that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage was falling apart due to this decision taken by Kanye Went. It was speculated that the couple was also heading towards a divorce and many fans claim this is one of the main reasons why the show was ending and Kim Kardashian wants to keep her personal life to herself.

Kourtney Kardashian quit the show

#KourtneyKardashian decided to stop filming her relationships and private life so they ran out of content. #KUWTK ran for many years on d backbone of Kourt and Scot relationships. — Ebelechukwu Adaora Muoma (@adaoramuoma) September 9, 2020

Kourtney Kardashian said she won’t be in the next season of KUWTK and after few months they announce that the next season will be the last one......

KOURTNEY IS THE ZAYN OF THE FAMILY pic.twitter.com/A2kttY2Gop — Dana🦋 (@lovekiwitpwk) September 8, 2020

Kourtney Kardashian was another popular member of the celebrity on the show Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Earlier, Kourtney Kardashian expressed her desire to quit the show on several occasions and asked for less screentime. A few months back she officially announced quitting Keeping Up With The Kardashians. This was shortly followed by Kim Kardashian's announcement that the show is ending. A fan theory claims that Kourtney Kardashian stopped filming her relationship and her private life and they ran out of content, which is why they were ending the show, now that she quit. A fan theory also stated that the show ran for many years on the backbone of Kourtney Kardashian's relationship with Scott.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

In the last season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, it was revealed that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods. There were rumours that the couple were apparently back together and netizens backlashed Khloe Kardashian for getting back with Tristan Thompson. However, Kris Jenner claimed that Khloe Kardashian cannot digest the fact about the show ending. A fan theory claimed it can be another reason for the show to end since she would want to keep a few things under wraps.

