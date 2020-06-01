'Snowpiercer': From Jennifer Connelly To Rowan, Know The Dystopian Show's Cast's Net Worth

Snowpiercer is an apocalyptic and post-apocalyptic fiction drama that aired recently on Netflix. The show is set more than seven years after the world became a frozen wasteland and the series revolve around the remaining people. Those people inhabit a gigantic train that perpetually moves around the globe. Read on to know the net worth of the cast of the series.

The combined net worth of Snowpiercer

Jennifer Connelly

Jennifer Connelly is a popular actor in the Hollywood industry and made her debut in the crime film, Once Upon a Time in America. Jennifer Connelly has portrayed the character of Melanie Cavill in the series. Her character is a first class passenger and the Voice of the Train. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is $ 20 million which is around Rs. 150 crores.

Daveed Diggs

Daveed Diggs is another very popular actor, rapper, singer and songwriter in the Hollywood industry, known for his work in Hamilton. In the series, he has portrayed the character of Layton. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is around $ 1 million, which is around Rs. 7 crores.

Rowan Blanchard

Rowan Blanchard has portrayed the character of Alexandra in the series. She has also been seen in films like Invisible Sister, and A Winkle in Time among many more. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is around $ 4 million which is approximately Rs. 30 crores.

Mickey Sumner

Mickey Sumner is an English actor who is well known for her role in films like Frances Ha and Low Winter Sun. The actor has portrayed the role of Bess Till in this series and was well received by the viewers. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is $ 1.5 million, which is around Rs. 11 crores.

Alison Wright

Alison Wright is another popular English actor and is known for her television series The Americans. In Snowpiercer, she has been seen as Ruth Wardell who was a careful and quiet but pragmatic and independent thinker. According to a leading media portal, her net worth is around $ 12 million, which is around Rs. 90 crores.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures

Image Credits: Snowpiercer Instagram

