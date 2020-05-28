Paatal Lok's Hathoda Tyagi Compared To Cute Dogs In Viral Thread; Fans Burst With LoLs

Abhishek Banerjee’s character 'Hathoda Tyagi' from Paatal Lok has been getting a lot of attention from fans. Fans have been getting inspired to make his memes which are meant to be light-hearted and for entertainment only. Recently, a Twitter user shared a thread of Hathoda Tyagi as dogs, and the comparison is hilarious.

The character of Hathoda Tyagi was a huge dog lover. In fact, his ‘master ji’ had told him, “If a man likes dogs, He is a good man, If a dog likes man, He is a good man.” Considering that, a fan on Twitter compared some picture of Hathoda Tyagi to some pictures of dogs. Check out the thread below.

hathoda tyagi as dogs pic.twitter.com/quzZKDiRWr — Jackie J. Thakkar (@Juvenile_Jack) May 27, 2020

Read Also | 'Baarish' Fame Asha Negi Talks About Failures & How She Once Felt That Her Career Was Over

Read Also | From Asha Negi To Sharman Joshi Know The Combined Net Worth Of The Cast Of 'Baarish 2'

Fan reactions

Fans of the show went gaga over the hilarious yet cute comparison of Hathoda Tyagi to dogs on Twitter. While there were some fans who said shared the memes, there were some who thought that the pictures were adorable. Check out the fan reactions below.

About Abhishek's character in Hathoda Tyagi in Paatal Lok

The actor’s portrayal in the web series, Paatal Lok was very well received by the fans and critics alike. His character in the show was portrayed as a man who was an impulsive psychopath and a dangerous one to boot. Hathoda Tyagi started with murdering three people to seek revenge from them as they had been involved in a gruesome plot to use rape to coerce his family.

He, later on, went on to murder 45 people. His character was seen to be someone who never loved anyone else or anything and was a loner. However, he was very attached to dogs and could connect with them on a different plane.

Moreover, dogs were the only creatures that could calm him down and bring him at ease. Observing his nature, Tyagi’s ‘masterji’ (the only person Hathoda was loyal to) told him that if a man loves dogs, he’s a good man, and if a dog loves a man, he is a good man. This line became an important plot twist later on in the series as when Hathoda Tyagi was on-site to murder the journalist.

When he went to murder the journalist, he saw that the journalist was playing with dogs, Tyagi got confused. He kept dialling the phone to ‘masterji’ to seek confirmation and approval if he should murder the journalist. What followed were major plot twists in the series.

Read Also | Asha Negi Goes On 'social Media Detox' Mode Amid Breakup Rumours With Rithvik Dhanjani

Read Also | Asha Negi Opens Up About Her Battle With Depression And How It Affected Her Work

Image Credits: Jackie J. Thakkar ( @Juvenile_Jack) Twitter account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.