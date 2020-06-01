Gurdeep Talks About 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai'; Says 'loves How It Talks About Relationships'

Kehna Ko Humsafar Hai which will be releasing its third season on ATL Balaji and Zee5 on June 6th. Kehna Ko Humasafar Hai is a drama show about a dysfunctional family, relationships and how the decisions of the protagonists impact the lives of everyone in the family. Gurdeep Kohli, talking about her character, Poonam, revealed what to expect from the upcoming season of the show.

Gurdeep Kohli on her characters Poonam in the series

The actor said that the upcoming season 3 has a lot of drama and a fresh new take on relationships. Her character was immensely loved and admired by the fans and was very well appreciated. Gurdeep Kohli revealed that her character's progressive growth throughout the last two seasons is evident and has led to the character being more impactful in the series.

Gurdeep Kohli said:

"I am so lucky to be a part of this series which talks about relationships so bluntly and nothing is sugar-coated. The series beautifully showcases what relationships are, what people go through, and how they go through."

She further talked about her character in the series and said,

"Season one was lovely for Poonam (her character), she was heart-broken when Rohit divorced her but maybe it was the best thing to have happened to her. She used that to her advantage and found her new self. In season 3, you will witness a newfound Poonam."

Gurdeep Kohli’s character, Poonam, has moved on in the show and is leading a happy married life with her new partner, Abhimanyu. According to a statement given by the PR team, the third season of the show shall explore more on their relationship and their differences. Viewers will get to see a complete revamp of Poonam's character which will be bolder than before.

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai became one of the audience's favourite relationship drama series due to the intriguing emotion-packed entwinement among the three main characters.

Season 3 is reportedly set to have a lot of drama and a brand new take on relationships. The third season of the show will be setting forth into further entanglements between the three protagonists, Rohit, Ananya, and Poonam. The third season is all set to release on the 6th of June, 12 noon on the ALTBalaji & ZEE5 OTT platforms.

Credits: PR Inputs

