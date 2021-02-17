'Kenan' Show Cast: Meet All The Stars Of This NBC Sitcom And Get To Know Them In Detail

American actor-comedian Kenan Thompson is all set to make a comeback to scripted television with the NBC sitcom, titled Kenan. According to the official website of NBC, Kenan is a "single-camera comedy follows a widowed dad, Kenan, who's juggling a high-profile job as the host of an Atlanta morning show and raising his two girls. The cast of Kenan stars Don John, Dani Lane and Dannah Lane and other Kenan cast members include Kimrie Lewis and Chris Redd, alongside Thompson in the titular role. Thus, read on to know about all the characters in the Kenan TV show cast in detail.

Kenan show's cast

Kenan Thompson as Kenan Williams

The Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson plays the titular role of Kenan Williams in this NBC show. He as Kenan essays the role of a single father to two daughters in the sitcom. The show showcases how struggles with parenthood after the demise of his wife.

Dani Lane as Aubrey Williams

Dani Lane plays the role of Aubrey Williams in Kenan. Dani as Aubrey essays the role of Kenan's daughter in this Universal Television show. She is shown to be a smart girl in the sitcom, opposite of her sibling, in this Kenan single-camera comedy show.

Dannah Lane as Birdie Williams

Dani's real-life sister Dannah Lane plays the role of Birdie Williams in the newly-released comedy show. Dannah essays the role of Kenan's second daughter and the reel-life sister of Aubrey in Kenan. While her sister is shown to be smart and cunning, Birdie is shown to be a silly and unpredictable girl in the sitcom.

Kimrie Lewis as Mika

American actor-filmmaker Kimrie Lewis plays the role of Mika in NBC's Kenan. Kimrie as Mika essays the role of the executive producer of an Atlanta morning show, hosted by Kenan Williams. Although her character is shown to be tightly wound in the show, Mika remains a close confidante of the morning show host.

Kenan cast 2021 (Supporting)

Niccole Thurman as Kenan's late wife, Cori Williams

Don Johnson as Kenan's father-in-law, Rick

Chris Redd as Kenan's brother

