'Lollipops' Movie Cast: List Of Actor And The Characters They Play

Anukunnadhi Okkati Aynadhi's Tamil dubbed version, Lollipops is an adult comedy-drama film helmed by Baalu Adusumill, also marking as his first film. The film is adapted from the 2017 American film Rough Night. The story is based on four modern girls who go for a vacation to Goa. They hire a male stripper which leads to a lot of confusion unfolding a number of dramatic events. Lets us take a look at the characters of Lollipops.

Also Read: Chhoti Sardarni Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play

Lollipops Movie Cast

Dhanya Balakrishna as Dhanya

Dhanya is a Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam film actress. She made her debut with A. R. Murugadoss's 7am Arivu in 2011. Dhanya plays the character of her name Dhaniya who is a software engineer. She goes to Goa along with her friends to search for her sisters' whereabouts.

Tridha Choudhary as Tridha

The Bengali and Telugu actress Tridha Choudhary plays the role of a news reporter Tridha in Lollipops. After winning fresh face Calcutta in 2011, Tridha ventured into the movie industry with Bengali film Mishawr Rawhoshyo in 2013. Tridha has also played small roles in the musical Bandish Bandits on Amazon Prime and the MX Player original web series Aashram with Bobby Deol.

Also Read: Nani Unveils First Single From Movie 'Tuck Jagadish'; Fans Call It 'another Level'

Siddhi Idnani as Sidhi

Siddhi is fairly new to the entertainment industry. She is popular for her role in the Telugu movie Jamba Lakidi Pamba which released in 2018. Siddhi plays the character of a married woman who is frustrated with her married life and goes for a much-needed break with her friends in Goa.

Komalee Prasad as Komalee

Komalee Prasad is also a fresh face in the Telugu film industry and will be next seen in the 2021 movie Sebastian PC524 which is slated to release in June 2021. In Lollipops, Komalee plays the role of a fashion designer.

Also Read: Little Nightmares 2 Characters: List Of All Major Characters In The Game

Lollipops movie's supporting cast

Sameer Hasan as Police Inspector

Sameer Hasan plays the role of the police inspector who is in charge of the murder case the 4 girls are involved in. Sameer has played a significant role in the famous Telugu serial Ruthu Ragalu.

Raghu Babu as News Reporter

Raghu Babu is a Telugu comedy actor who has made the audience laugh with his comedy timing and funny facial expressions. Raghu Babu plays the role of a news reporter in Lollipops.

Watch the trailer of Lollipops right here:

Also Read: Khichdi Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Played In The Comedy Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.