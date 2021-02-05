Tristan Thompson Is 'onboard' Khloe's Plan To Give True Siblings, Says He Wants 'four'

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian have been through a lot of ups and downs and yet they have been true to each other and their daughter, E!News reported. In a teaser released for the latest season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloe is seen saying that she is ready to welcome another baby into the family. She said her primary concern was that she did not want to see True grow up alone. To which, Tristan Thompson reacted as well.

Also read: Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Haven't Exchanged Rings Yet: Reports

Tristan Thompson ready for baby number 2

In the video, Khloe says that having just one child had been the plan and now that True was older they were ready for another baby. The clip then cuts to Tristan Thompson who says that he is onboard when Khloe tells him to make this part of his schedule. The NBA star says he had always wanted four kids so he is ready to start whenever Khloe was. Thompson already has two children, one with ex-partner Jordan Craig, who is named Prince Thompson and one with wife Khloe Kardashian, True. Tristan Thompson continues playfully, “Two down, two more to go”

Further, Khloe also says in the clip that whenever she posted a picture or video of True, her sister Kim Kardashian would message or ring her saying that a child should not have to grow up alone. She goes on to add that seeing her daughter spending her time with no companion during the pandemic, broke her heart and made her wish for another baby for True to have as a companion. This is what was motivating her to go forward with her decision.

Also read: Khloe Kardashian's BFF Khadijah Haqq Mccray And Bobby McCray Welcome Their Third Baby

As per E!News, Khloe Kardashian has been wanting another baby for a while and she has been preparing for the same. She has frozen her eggs in hopes of getting the process accelerated. The reality TV star and entrepreneur is happy to see her partner be on board and react enthusiastically to the decision she has taken.

Also read: 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Finale Season Premiere Date Out

In an interview in July with SiriusXM, the reality TV star said that there was nothing more she loved more than being a mother. She continued by saying that True had made her feel like a fulfilled mother in every way possible and there was nothing more that she could expect from motherhood than what she had received from True. Any more babies would be a blessing, she said, but if she wasn’t able to have more babies, then she was fulfilled as a mother with True.

Also read: Khloe Kardashian Has No Plans To Leave LA And Relocate To Boston

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.