'Khuda Haafiz' Cast Net Worth Will Leave You Stunned, See Details Here

Khuda Haafiz is an action thriller film starring Vidyut Jammwal in the lead role. The film is directed by Faruk Kabir and had a direct OTT release on Disney plus Hotstar on August 28. The film has been received well by fans and critics alike and here is information about the net worth of the cast of the film.

Vidyut Jammwal's Net Worth

Vidyut Jammwal has portrayed the lead role of Sameer Choudhary in the film. The actor had made his acting debut with a Telugu film, Sakthi. However, he gained wide popularity from his roles in films like Commando, Force, Baadshaho and Yaara. According to Celebsupdate, the net worth of Vidyut is $1 million.

Shivaleeka Oberoi's Net Worth

Shivaleeka Oberoi is an Indian model and actor who made her acting debut with the drama thriller film, Yeh Saali Aashiqui. Shivaleeka has portrayed the character of Sameer’s wife in the movie. According to starsageinfo, Shivaleeka Oberoi’s net worth is around Rs 7 crores.

Annu Kapoor's Net Worth

Annu Kapoor is a popular Indian film actor who had been featured in movies like Vicky Donor, Dream Girl and Jolly LLB 2. In Khuda Haafiz, Annu Kapoor has played a pivotal role in the movie. According to Trendcelebnow, the net worth of Annu Kapoor is around $1 million, which is Rs 7 crores.

Shiv Panditt's Net Worth

Shiv Panditt is a popular actor who has acted in movies like Shaitaan, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Boss and Love. According to trendcelebsnow, the net worth of Shiv Pandit is between $1 million and $ 5 million.

Details about Khuda Haafiz

Film Khuda Haafiz was released on August 28 and the plot of the film revolved around a husband Sameer Choudhary, who goes searching for his missing wife Nargis, in a foreign country. Sameer’s search leads him to make some shady discoveries about human trafficking. The question still stands still, would he be able to find his wife and free her from the clasps of the culprits?

The cinematography of the movie is done by Jitan Harmeet Singh while it is produced by Panorama Studios. The filming of Khuda Haafiz has been done across Uzbekistan, Mumbai, and Lucknow. Khuda Haafiz's director Faruk Kabir last directed the film titled The Awakening.

