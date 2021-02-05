'Kid Cosmic' Cast: Details About The Actors & Their Characters In The Animated Series

Kid Cosmic is the latest animation superhero series on Netflix. The series dropped on the streaming platform on February 2, 2021. Kid Cosmic review have also been positive by the audiences. The plot of the series follows a young boy who gets a chance to become a superhero and fight the evil aliens alongside other characters with different abilities. As the Kid Cosmic released on Netflix, a lot of people have been curious to know about the Kid Cosmic cast and who voices the characters in the series. Here is a look at the cast of Kid Cosmic and details about the voice actors according to screenrant.com.

Kid Cosmic cast

Jack Fisher as The Kid

Jack Fisher features as The Kid in the cast of Kid Cosmic. His character is that of an orphaned boy who lives in the desert and dreams of being a superhero. The season 1 of Kid Cosmic follows his journey on how he realises to harness the energy. Jack Fisher has featured in several TV shows before like DC's Legends of Tomorrow where he played Young Ray Palmer, George Talbot in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and Phineas in NCIS. He has also voiced the character of Little Boy Truck in Blaze and the Monster Machines.

Amanda Celine Miller as Jo

Amanda Celine Miller has played the role of Jo in the Kid Cosmic cast. She is a waitress at her mom’s diner. She is granted the power of portal creation by the purple Stone of Power. Amanda C Miller has voiced several popular characters before like Boruto Uzumaki in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Flutterina in She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. She has also done voice work in DC’s Super Hero Girls as Ember.

Lily Rose Silver as Rosa

Lily Rose Silver has played the role of Rosa in the cast of Kid Cosmic. She gets the power of making herself huge by the blue stone of power. The four-year-old is the neighbour of The Kid and proves to be a valuable member of Local Heroes. Lily Rose Silver has featured in TV shows like NCIS season 15 as Elena and Lily in the TV series I Feel Bad.

Tom Kenny as Stuck Chuck

The character of Stuck Chuck is played by Tom Kenny. Stuck Chuck is an alien who gets cut in half during a portal accident. He ends up getting stranded in Kid’s trailer. Tom Kenny is best known for voicing SpongeBob in the SpongeBob SquarePants franchise. He has voiced several other characters like Wheelie in the Transformers movie franchise and Chief Randall Crawford in Paradise PD, the Narrator and Mayor in The Powerpuff Girls among others.

Keith Ferguson As Papa G

Keith Ferguson has played the role of Papa G in the Kid Cosmic cast. He is the kind-hearted mentor of The Kid with an ability to multiply himself. The hippy grandfather always encourages the Kid to find a non-violent solution to his problems. Keith Ferguson has voiced several popular characters like Robin and Bruce Wayne in DC's Super Hero Girls and Flintheart Glomgold in DuckTales.

