Kim Cattrall Reveals That She Won't Be A Part Of The 'Sex And The City' Reboot

Kim Cattrall is a popular actor from the Sex and the City movie series for which she received quite a few awards. As there have been rumours that there might be a Sex And The City reboot, people have been speculating about the revival of Kim Cattrall as Samantha in the movie. She finally opened up about the rumours and ended all these speculations about the reprisal of her role in the film.

According to the Women’s Prize For Fiction podcast, Kim Cattrall spoke about how lucky she felt that she was able to choose her own career path when she was asked about the rumours of Sex And The City reboot. She also added how she felt when she had to receive backlash for publicly showing that she wasn't interested in reprising her role as Samantha Jones in Sex And The City cast. According to an article by Huffingtonpost, she stated in one of her interviews as to how she fondly looks back to the entire six seasons and two movies. She also added that she felt lucky enough to have this choice.

There have been multiple reports of HBO Max to plan for Sex And The City reboot and other actors from the movie will be reprising their roles. However, there hasn’t been any official announcement by HBO Max about the revival of the series.

Also Read 'Psych' Christmas Episodes' List For All The Detective Series Fanatics

Sex And The City cast

Sex And The City is a series of six seasons and two movies that received an amazing response from the audiences. The popular Sex And The City cast include actors such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Chris Noth, Jennifer Hudson, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Mario Cantone, Candice Bergen, Jason Lewis, Willie Garson, Lynn Cohen and many others.

Also Read 'Phineas And Ferb' Christmas Episodes To Enjoy The Season With Disney's Animated Series

Kim Cattrall movies

Some of her popular movies include Police Academy, Tribute, Midnight Crossing, Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, Unforgettable, Crossroads, The Ghost Writer, Horrible Histories: The Movie- Rotten Romans, Ice Princess, Exception To The Rule, The Bonfire of the Vanities, City Limits, and a lot more.

Also Read Original 'Hellboy' Star Ron Perlman Opens Up About David Harbour Starring In Reboot

Also Read 'Sex And The City' Reboot To Showcase On HBO Max As A Limited Series

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.