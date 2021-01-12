'Sex And The City' Stars To Make Up To $1 Million Dollars For Each Episode In The Reboot

It’s a good day for all the Sex and the City fans out there as the makers and cast officially announced a reboot of the show on Monday, January 11, 2021. The show will be premiering on HBO Max and is titled Just Like That. It stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristen Davis, who will each receive a big pay-check for the upcoming project. Read further ahead to know more details:

Also Read: 'Sex And The City' All Set To Return As 'And Just Like That' On HBO Max, Sans Kim Cattrall

Sex and the City stars to make $1 million per episode for a reboot

As the big news of a Sex and The City reboot has made fans excited to see what has happened in the lives of the New York-based girlfriends, Variety reports the pay-checks for the lead actor are equally big. As per these reports, the three stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristen Davis are to make $1 million dollars for each episode of the 10 part limited series that will premiere on HBO Max. The news has not been confirmed by the makers or representatives yet, but Variety has cited several sources for the same.

As per a report in The Chicago Tribune in 2019, this is the standard pay-check for a show of such popularity and especially so as it will be released through a streaming platform. Similar fees have been paid to actors earlier, which include Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon for The Morning Show on Apple TV+, Nicole Kidman for Nine Perfect Strangers on Hulu, Kerry Washington for Little Fires Everywhere on Hulu, and Steve Carrell for Space Force on Netflix. The release date has not been announced yet, but the series is to go on floors soon, in New York with Michael Patrick who directed both the movies, being a part of the project as executive producer.

Also Read: 'Sex And The City' Reboot To Showcase On HBO Max As A Limited Series

Sarah, Cynthia and Kristen will be seen playing their respective roles of Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York in the reboot; however, Kim Cattrall won’t be seen as a part of the show. Parker shared a snippet on her Instagram to announce the news as she wrote, "I couldn’t help but wonder... where are they now?” followed by the hashtags #AndJustLikeThat and #SATCNextChapter. Addressing the question of Samantha not being a part of the show, Sarah replied to a fan comment and said, “Samantha isn't a part of this story. But she will always be a part of us, no matter where we are or what we do”.

Promo Image Credits: sjp_daily's Instagram

Also Read: Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick Sell Off Their House Of 20 Years For $15 Million

Also Read: 'Sex And The City' Had Just A Single Scene Re-shot In The Entire Run Of The Show?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.